2017 Women’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2017 WOMEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Swimmers are preparing for day 2 finals of the 2017 Pac-12 Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships in Federal Way, Washington, with the action kicking off at 6 p.m. Pacific Time. Tonight, we’ll crown the Pac-12 champions in the 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, 200 free relay, and women’s 1-meter diving.

Stanford freshman Katie Ledecky will be chasing her own NCAA and American Record in the 500 free tonight after breaking the Pac-12 Meet Record with a quick 4:28.37 this morning. Stanford’s Ella Eastin and Cal’s Kathleen Baker will square off with USC’s Kirsten Vose and Louise Hansson in the 200 IM. Finally, a highly anticipated showdown between Stanford’s Simone Manuel and Cal teammates Abbey Weitzeil and Farida Osman will take place in the 50 free.

WOMEN’S 1-METER DIVING

WOMEN’S 500 FREE

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 4:36.30

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 4:47.79

Pac-12 Conference Record: Katie Ledecky (Stanford)- 4:26.46

Pac-12 Meet Record: Katie Ledecky (Stanford)- 4:28.37

Stanford’s Katie Ledecky tore through the water, setting a new NCAA, American, and U.S. Open Record to win gold in 4:25.15. That took over a second off her previous record of 4:26.46 from the Ohio State Invite. Fellow Cardinal freshman Katie Drabot (4:35.69) had a fantastic swim to take silver, as did bronze mealist Cal’s Katie McLaughlin (4:36.04) as both swimmers dropped seconds from their best times.

A tight race for 4th saw Stanford freshman Megan Byrnes and Arizona freshman Hannah Cox battle down the stretch. Byrnes got to the wall in 4:39.14, just ahead of Cox’s 4:39.66.

WOMEN’S 200 IM

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:55.35

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 2:01.59

Pac-12 Conference Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford)- 1:51.65

(Stanford)- 1:51.65 Pac-12 Meet Record: Julia Smit (Stanford)- 1:52.31

WOMEN’S 50 FREE

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 21.80

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 22.99

Pac-12 Conference Record: Lara Jackson (Arizona)- 21.27

Pac-12 Meet Record: Farida Osman (Cal)- 21.32

WOMEN’S 200 FREE RELAY