Bob Bowman Talks Kanskoski Pac-12 Title (VIDEO)

  0 Braden Keith | March 01st, 2017 | College, Pac-12, Video

2017 WOMEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Arizona State women’s swimming team hadn’t won a Pac-12 event title coming into the 2017 championships since Rebecca Ejdervik three-peated in the 100 breaststroke from 2010-2012. While the current team has a whole new staff from that one, Sun Devil freshman Silja Kansakoski continued the tradition by winning the same 100 breaststroke at the Pac-12 Championships, swimming a 58.44.

Below, Arizona State head coach Bob Bowman discusses Kanasakoski’s swim, and its importance to ASU’s development as a program.

