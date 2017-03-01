WATCH: Kaii Winkler Breaks 10 and Under 200 Freestyle NAG

10-year-old Kaii Winkler recently broke the 10 and under National Age Group Record in the 200 freestyle. He recorded a time of 1:57.75 this past Saturday at the Gulliver Winter Classic in Florida. He split the race in 27.05, 29.57, 30.57, and 30.59. Teh record was one of the older ones still on the books – belonging to Mitchell Stoehr from 2003. Only one 10 & under record, in either gender or course, was older – Chas Morton’s 1982 200 IM.

Winkler’s swimming recently earned him Honorable Mention for the 2016 Swammy Awards Age Group Swimmer of the Year — 10 & under award. Throughout 2016 he earned a spot in USA Swimming’s 10 & under top ten 12 times for his performances in free, fly, and IM. Below is a list of the events and corresponding rankings for the events Winkler earned top ten in for the 2015-2016 season.

#2 in the 200 and 500 yard freestyle

#3 in the 100 fly and the 100 and 400 meter freestyle

#5 in the 100 and 200 IM

#6 in the 200 meter freestyle, and the 50 and 100 meter fly

#7 in the 100 yard freestyle

He was also ranked first as a 9-year-old in short course yards and second as a 10-year-old in long course meters in IMX rankings for the 2015-16 swim season. In addition, the 10-year-old also owns multiple Florida Gulf Coast swimming records in freestyle and butterfly events.

Check out his National Age Group Record breaking 200 freestyle below.