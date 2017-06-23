Stanford’s Janet Hu Absent from Indy Psych Sheets

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

Rising senior Janet Hu of the Stanford Cardinal is not entered to swim any events at the 2017 U.S. Summer Nationals. Information about her absence from the meet is not currently available.

Hu had another strong year with Stanford during the 2016-17 season. She swam the fly leg of Stanford’s Pac-12 title-winning 200 medley relay (22.66) while placing 2nd in the 200 back, 3rd in the 100 fly, and 4th in the 100 back at Pac-12s. She was also on Stanford’s Pac-12 title-winning 200 and 400 free relays as well as their 400 medley relay.

Hu went on to earn All-American status in the 100 fly and 100 back as well as All-American HM in the 200 back at NCAAs. She was on four Stanford relays (all but the 800), helping the Cardinal win national titles in the 400 medley and 400 free relays, as they shattered American and NCAA records in the 400 free relay.

She had huge best times in all three of her main events, breaking 51 for the first time in the 100 fly and 100 back, and breaking 1:50 for the first time in the 200 back. She also contributed 27 points on individual swims alone to Stanford’s national title.

Hu would’ve probably been entered in the 100 back, 100 fly, and 200 back, with other potential entries coming in the 50 fly, 50 back, 50 free, and 100 free. It’s still possible that, if her absence is due to something like illness, she will treat the 2017 US Open as her summer taper meet.