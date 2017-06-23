Rundown Of American Selection For World Junior Championships

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

While some of the U.S. juniors will be vying for a spot on the World Championship, reaching that level is still a few years away for most of them. Next week in Indianapolis the junior swimmers will also have an opportunity to qualify for the World Junior Championships, which will also be held in Indy in late August.

In order to be eligible, female swimmers must be between the ages of 14 and 17 on December 31st, 2017, while male swimmers must be between the ages of 15 and 18.

For selection, times posted at U.S. Nationals will be considered in this order: A-final, B-final, C-final, and prelims. All swims will be considered for timed finals, while relay lead-offs, time trials, swim-offs, and intermediate splits won’t be used for selection.

The maximum team size is 26 men and 26 women. Swimmers will be selected based on these three priorities (‘Olympic’ events don’t include the recent addition of the men’s 800 and women’s 1500):

Top finisher in each Olympic event and the top four finishers in the 100 & 200 freestyle Runner-up in each Olympic event Top finisher in non-Olympic events

If the full team size is reached prior to all three priorities being utilized, swimmers will be selected based off of priority and world ranking.

For the non-Olympic events, including the men’s 800 and women’s 1500 of course, selections will be made from those already on the team. For the stroke 50s, the second swimmer will be selected from those who qualified in the corresponding 100m event. The second male selected to swim the 800 will be based off of world ranking in the 400 and 1500, and the second woman selected to swim the 1500 will be based off world ranking in the 800.

The meet is set to take place from August 23-28th in Indianapolis. Unlike the World University Games, swimmers can qualify for both Worlds and Junior Worlds individually.

Check out the full criteria breakdown via USA Swimming here.