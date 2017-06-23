A Look At U.S. Selection Procedure For The 2017 World University Games

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

While World Championships selection is on the forefront of everyone’s mind heading into U.S. Nationals next week, there are many other things up for grabs. Swimmers can earn a berth on the national team or the junior national team, and can also qualify to compete at the World University Games or the World Junior Championships, both taking place in late August.

The World University Games, also known as the Summer Universiade, will feature some of the best athletes around the world currently enrolled or about to enroll in post-secondary education.

In order to be eligible, these requirements must be met:

Must be either enrolled in University in the Spring of 2017 or will be enrolled in the Fall of 2017

Must be between the ages of 17-23 as of the starting date of the meet, which is August 19th, 2017

If they are qualified for the World Championships, they must be either a relay-only swimmer or qualified in a non-Olympic event.

The maximum size for the team in 20 men and 20 women. The criteria for qualification is as follows:

Highest eligible finisher in each Olympic event plus the top two finishers in the 100 & 200 freestyle 2nd place finishers in Olympic events, other than the 100 & 200 freestyle 3rd place finishers in the 100 and 200 freestyle

If this results in over 20 men and 20 women, the team will be decreased to fit the maximum number based off of world rankings.

For the non-Olympic events (established prior to the men’s 800 and women’s 1500 were added to the 2020 Olympic lineup), the 50s of stroke will be chosen based off qualifiers from the corresponding 100m events. The men’s 800 free will be chosen based off world ranking in the 400 & 1500 free from those already on the team, and the women’s 1500 will be chosen from those already on the team based off 800 free world ranking.

The swimming competition is set to take place from August 20-26 in Chinese Taipei, Taiwan.

Read the full criteria via USA Swimming here.