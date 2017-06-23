Michael Chadwick Adding 50 Breast to Worlds Trials Schedule

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

Recent Mizzou grad Michael Chadwick has entered three events for Worlds Trials in Indianapolis. In addition to his expected 50 free-100 free combo, the sprinter is also slated to race in the 50 breast.

With the 100 free on Day 1 and the 50 free on Day 5, this could be a move for Chadwick to stay loose and get one (or maybe two) races in on Day 3. If he makes finals and swims finals in all three races, which is possible, then he’d have a whole day off in between each of those finals sessions. The 50 breast is quick, and a solid option to keep limber and in race mode throughout the meet.

This event may not just be to stay focused and loose– Chadwick is actually a great breaststroker. He opted for the 100 breast at SEC’s and NCAA’s this past season with the Missouri Tigers, and swam very well at both meets. He finished 5th in the 100 breast at SEC’s (52.41), then swam it at NCAAs and touched 12th overall (52.32).

It’s not easy to tell what he might be able to do in a 50 LCM with a full taper at Nationals, though his lifetime best in the 100 long course is a 1:04. It wouldn’t be surprising to see him drop a 27, but if he’s just swimming to stay loose, he probably won’t be in the mix for a finals spot. He’s seeded with his yards time in the 100 breast, which has him at the top of the SCY entries at 38th overall.