Four Events Scheduled for Reece Whitley in Indy: Breast and 200 IM

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

Up-and-coming breaststroker Reece Whitley, a rising high school senior who recently committed to the University of California-Berkeley, will swim four events at Worlds Trials next week. Whitley was SwimSwam’s #1 recruit in the class of 2018, as he’s by far the best breaststroker in the class (note that Michael Andrew is already a professional swimmer so he isn’t technically in their college-bound class). The Penn Charter Aquatics Club teenager is entered in the three breaststroke races, as well as the 200 IM.

While Whitley is a well-established breaststroker, he’s a fantastic IM’er, too. His best time in the 200y IM is a 1:43.93, which is the fastest in the class of 2017. In long course, he’s been 2:05.20. That time comes from the 2015 Speedo Jr Nationals, and seeing as it has been two years since then and he’s progressed since then, Whitley could be ready to drop at least a second or two from his lifetime best.

He’s seeded with his yards best (1:43.93), putting him at 43rd overall.