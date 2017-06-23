Flora Molnar Sets New Hungarian 50 Fly Record at Sette Colli

54TH SETTE COLLI/INTERNATIONAL SWIM MEETING

19-year-old Flora Molnar broke her own Hungarian national record twice over in the 50 fly today in Rome at the 2017 Sette Colli meet. The original record was a 26.58 that she swam in December of 2016, which broke a Katinka Hosszu record. Molnar went 26.57 in prelims in Rome this morning to break that mark, then she brought it down to a 26.15 to place 4th in finals, almost getting into the 25-second range.

The 50 fly isn’t the first Hungarian long course record that Molnar has snatched away from the Iron Lady. Last summer, the teenager dropped the first sub-25 50m free for a Hungarian woman in history, posting a 24.95 last July. Prior to Molnar, Hosszu held the national record at 25.19.

Molnar, a commit to the University of Alabama this coming fall, is also scheduled to swim the 100 fly and the 50 free at the Sette Colli meet this weekend. She’s wrapping up her racing soon in preparation for the 2017 World Championships, which will be a home meet for her in Budapest. Molnar was selected to the Hungarian Worlds team to swim the 50 fly, 50 free, and 4×100 free relay. Though she’s already secured her spot on the team, her 26.15 in the 50 fly tonight is now faster than the FINA ‘A’ cut for the event.