100 & 200 Free Among Six Entries For Tom Shields At Nationals

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

2016 Olympic gold medalist Tom Shields has entered a whopping six events at U.S. World Trials, which are set to begin on Tuesday, June 27th in Indianapolis.

It’s no surprise he’s entered the 100 and 200 fly, the two events he qualified for the Olympics in last summer. The 50 fly is an obvious addition as well, but the other three weren’t as obvious: the 100 free, 200 free, and 100 back.

Now before we get into how Shields might perform in all these events, we must remember he did the same thing last summer, entering the 100/200 free and 100 back at the Olympic Trials only to scratch all three and solely focus on the 100 and 200 fly. So there’s a chance he could scratch all three, and a real good chance he scratches at least one, but if there’s a time to expand your schedule and experiment a little, the post-Olympic year is it.

Shields has been consistently racing the 200 free this season, with two showings of 1:49.71 from Mesa and Santa Clara. He only raced the 100 free in Mesa, clocking 49.97. He hasn’t raced any backstroke this year.

The 200 fly and 100 free are back-to-back on day 1, so it would be a surprise for him to do both. He’ll likely scratch the 100 free, but the 200 free could be a different story. The 200 free is first on day 2, and the 50 fly is last, so there’s more than enough time in between to recover. With a potential relay spot on the line, Shields may go for the double. He’s only seeded 20th among Americans, but hasn’t done it tapered in a long time and dipping into the 1:47s will likely get the job done.

Shields then has his main event, the 100 fly, on day 3, and then is entered in the 100 back on day 4. The 100 back is more than likely just an extra event that he may or may not do for fun after all of his main events are over with. It’s been so long since he’s raced it long course that he’s actually entered with a yards time (45.11).

Shields is the top seed in all three butterfly events (stroke 50s are entered with 100 times), and is seeded 32nd, 21st and 55th (first among yards entries) in the 100 free, 200 free and 100 back.