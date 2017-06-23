Jacob Pebley Enters 100 & 200 Free to Go with Backstroke Races in Indy

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

American 200 backstroke specialist Jacob Pebley will also race some freestyle at the 2017 U.S. Summer Nationals next week in Indianapolis. According to the psych sheets released today, Pebley will swim the three backstroke races, as well as the 100 and 200 free.

Pebley is a heavy favorite to join Ryan Murphy on the U.S. Worlds team in the 200 back, and he’s set himself up for a strong campaign to qualify in the 100, too.

Meanwhile, he’s been making significant progress in the freestyles this year. In 2017 alone, he has gone 8 of his 10 best 100m free times ever, including his three-fastest ever: a 49.76 and a 49.85 from the Indy PSS in March, as well as a 49.80 from the Atlanta PSS in May. He only swam the 200 free once this spring, but his 1:50.97 was within tenths of his lifetime best.

It’s looking crowded with a bunch of college guys or recent grads in search of free relay spots on the Worlds team, though if Pebley were to make the team in a freestyle race, the 100 looks to be a more viable option for him based on his racing this spring. That said, if he does go ahead and race these, we could see some big drops in both free races.

The 100 free is on Day 1, while the 200 free is on Day 2. The 200 back is also on Day 2, so Pebley might just swim the 100 on the first day of the meet to get a race under his belt and then scratch the 200 free.