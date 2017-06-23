Matthew Josa Diversifies Indy Schedule with 100 and 200 Free, 200 IM

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

Rising Cal junior Matthew Josa, a staple butterflier in the NCAA system, has entered a couple other events for his schedule in Indianapolis.

Josa will contest the 100 free, 200 free and the 200 IM in addition to his expected 50 fly and 100 fly. In the 100 free, he’s seeded 23rd (49.80), while he’s seeded 29th in the 200 free (1:50.63) and 25th in the 200 IM (2:03.93). In his best events, he’s the #4 seed in the 50 fly and the #5 seed in the 100 fly.

At his last championship meet, Josa had a rough go with the officials, to say the least. It started off on day 1 of the 2017 NCAA Championships, where he was DQ’d for butterfly kick(s) on the breaststroke leg of his 200y IM. Had he not been DQ’d, his time of 1:41.50 would’ve put him in the A final with two other Cal Bears. He was then DQ’d in the 100y fly A-final for a non-simultaneous touch at the wall, costing more points for the Bears. Prior to that, at the 2016 FINA SC Worlds, Josa was DQ’d in the 100m IM.

Josa focused much more on IM earlier in his career. His lifetime best in the 200 is a 2:00.94 from 2015– had he been seeded with that time, he’d be seeded 10th in Indy. A strong swim in this race could land him a spot in the finals, though Josa’s best shot at making the U.S. team for Worlds will still be the 50 and 100 fly.