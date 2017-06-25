USA 2017 World Champs Selection Criteria Refresher

Find links to all of our event-by-event previews here.
2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS
- Tuesday, June 27th-Saturday, July 1st
- 50-Meter Course
- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Meet Info
Like swims fan everywhere, we’re getting pumped for the 2017 USA Swimming Nationals & World Championships Trials that kick off Tuesday in Indianapolis. We’re sure the swimmers are pumped too — it’s not only glory that’s on the line at the IUPUI Natatorium, the also the chance to make one of several USA international teams for the summer.
Unlike the craziness that ensues with the quadrennial Pan Pacs and 2nd-world-champs-in-the-quad selection process, the process to make the USA’s World Championships Team in the year immediately following an Olympic year is relatively straightforward.
Now, we have to have to emphasize the world “relatively” here, because capping the roster sizes at 26 per gender (two entries per individual Olympic event, traditionally), while adding in four (soon to be three) individual events that are not contested at the Olympics means that a few teams, like the USA, have the potential to bump against that roster limit.
Thus, USA Swimming publishes clear selection criteria guidelines. Unlike some other countries, the USA’s selection process is almost entirely objective — as long as a swimmer hits the FINA cuts, and there’s room on the roster, the swimmer goes.
Throughout the course of this next week, we’ll be helping you keep track of who has made the US’s team for Budapest, in accordance with the following “priorities” set forth by USA swimming. Here’s a quick summary:
Priority #1: Top four in the 100/200 free and 1st place finisher in each Olympic event (19 spots, everyone under this category is automatically selected).
Priority #2: 2nd place in each Olympic event (11 potential spots, at least 7 are guaranteed)
Priority #3: Highest finisher in non-Olympic events (4 potential spots)*
Priority #4: 5th place in 100/200 free (2 potential spots)
Priority #5: 6th place in 100/200 free (2 potential spots)
*Keep in mind that the men’s 800 and women’s 1500 are still being considered non-Olympic events for selection purposes, even though they’re being added to the Olympic schedule for 2020.
That leaves a total of 38 potential spots on the team. Typically there are enough “doubles,” thanks to multi-event swimmers like Katie Ledecky currently, or Michael Phelps back in the day, that the US is able to take everyone who qualifies under each priority. Should there not be enough room, swimmers in the same priority will be selected on the basis of world rankings from the 2017 calendar year. So, for instance, if there’s only one spot left on the men’s team by the time we get to priority #5, and neither 6th place finisher in the 100 and 200 freestyles is already on the team, the one who has the highest world ranking will get selected to the team.
One summary from USA Swimming, quoted in part here:
2017 FINA World Championships – Budapest, Hungary; July 23-30, 2017
- Maximum team size is twenty-six men and twenty-six women
- Results from the 2017 Phillips 66 USA Swimming National Champs (A Finals). For timed finals events, all times swum will be considered. Time trials, relay lead offs, intermediate splits, and swim offs are not used for selection.
- Top place finisher in each Olympic event plus the top four place finishers in 100m and 200m freestyle
- Second place finishers will be added based on doubles and world rankings provided 26 athletes for each gender have not been selected
- The top 2 swimmers in each event will swim the individual events
- 1st place finishers in Non-Olympic Events at the 2017 Phillips 66 USA Swimming National Championships will be selected to the team provided the team is not yet full
- The 5th and 6th place finisher in the 100 and 200 freestyle will be selected as relay alternates provided they make the FINA entry guidelines and provided the team is not yet full
- Selected athletes who qualify in individual Olympic events may not participate in the World University Games
- Athletes who qualify for relay only events at the World Championships may qualify for individual events at the World University Games provided they meet the requirements in the selection procedure for the competition
- Athletes who qualify for Non-Olympic events for the World Championships will be allowed to “turn down” the World Championships to compete at the World University Games provided they meet the requirements in the selection procedures for the competitions
- The 2nd swimmer in the 50m Non-Olympic Events will be chosen from athletes already named to the team in the 100m stroke events from the corresponding stroke
- The 2nd swimmer in the 800m for men will be chosen from athletes already named to the team based on the highest LCM world ranking in 400m and 1500m free
- The 2nd swimmer in the 1500m for women will be chosen from athletes already named to the team based on the highest LCM world ranking in 800m free
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!