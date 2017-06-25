Regan Barney Races an 800 Meter Swim, Does IM Instead of Freestyle

2017 TEXAS OPEN

Austin, Texas

June 23rd – June 25th

Results

At the 2017 Texas Open, Longhorn Aquatics’ Regan Barney decided to race the 800 free doing IM. You can swim any legal stroke during a freestyle race, and Barney went right ahead and swam all of them. She finished the race 13th, going 10:23.93. Check out her splits below:

FLY: 32.28 37.60 39.20 38.91 (2:27.99)

BACK: 39.40 37.58 39.73 38.38 (2:35.09)

BREAST: 45.61 44.11 45.55 44.48 (2:59.75)

FREE: 35.85 35.34 35.39 34.52 (2:21.10)

TOTAL: 10:23.93

Doing a 200 breast after being just halfway done with the race sounds horrifying, but Barney seems to actually enjoy the challenge. “IM is the only way to make the 800 interesting,” she said. “Without IM it’s just a warm down.” Her coach, Mike Laitala, explained a bit on why she did the 800 IM. “She has done the 800, 1500 free but wants to be an IMer, so she hadn’t done that until today.”

Barney also won the 200 fly (2:19.40), finished 2nd in the 1500 free and 200 breast, and place in the top 8 in the 100 fly, 400 free and 100 breast. She’ll start classes and swim practices at Princeton this fall.

Meanwhile, two University of Texas sprinters put up best times in the men’s 50 free. Tate Jackson (22.79) and Jeremy Nichols (22.96) were ahead of the rest of the pack to go 1-2. Both went best times, breaking 23 seconds for the first time.

Ryan Harty swam a couple events at his second meet of the year after recovering from an arm injury. He competed in the 100 back, 200 back, and 200 free, touching 3rd in the 100 back (57.77), 3rd in the 200 back (2:08.54) and 8th in the 200 free (1:55.67). His sister, Kaitlyn Harty, won both backstroke races, going 1:04.67 in the 100 and 2:16.90 in the 200.

Diana Dunn, Jeff Newkirk and Emma Wheal each won two events. Austin Swim Club’s Dunn swam well in the 200 IM (2:18.36) and also touched at 4:24.73 to win the 400 free. Longhorn Aquatics’ Newkirk won the 200 and 400 frees, going 1:51.15 in the 200 and 4:00.57 in the 400. Wheal, a 15-year-old from Western Hills Athletic Club, took the 50 free (26.62) and the 100 fly (1:02.91).