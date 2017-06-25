The Green And Gold Legacy Of Wright State

Courtesy of Alan Hieber

With the June 30 deadline to save the Wright State swimming and diving program approaching, several former swimmers recalled their triumphs at the school and wishes to see the legacy of their alma mater continue to thrive.

Tracing back to the starting blocks of the WSU program puts into perspective how rich it’s history is.

The passage of Title IX in 1972 spurred the creation of the women’s program in 1974. It was decided that the newly founded team would be given more equal footing with the university’s men’s basketball team in terms of it’s resources, including scholarships.

A pool with a 25-meter wide lane known as the WSU Natatorium was constructed for the debut season of the teams, which has remained the home venue of the Raiders for 44 years. Lee Dexter would take the helm as the school’s first head coach.

It wouldn’t take long for the women’s team to arrive at a nationally competitive status. The ’75 season produced the first All-American for WSU in Barbara Woodrow. As a result of her breakout year there was an increased appeal for recruits.

Carol Clifford witnessed this early success as a WSU swimmer from 1975-78.

“Since it’s inception WSU women’s swimming and diving was a force to be reckoned with. When I look back and think of my four years, I smile,” Clifford said. “These women were my friends, yet my fiercest competitors.”

In proceeding seasons WSU would have a slew of All-Americans between the men’s and women’s sides in swimming and diving. The women were creating notoriety for the university, which led to the Dayton media giving the team significant coverage.

Robin Barbiea, who swam for the Raiders from 1981-84, is second all-time at the school in All-American honors with 21.

“It takes a team in order to help you get there because you need them on the sidelines cheering,” Barbiea said. “Overall it was a perfect fit. We were close and it all fell into place. It was a good team with a good mix.”

The Lady Raiders would go toe to toe with programs that are powerhouses of today, including Ohio State, Georgia, Purdue and Kentucky. This would culminate in fourth place finishes at the 1979 NCAA Division II and AIAW national championships for the men and women respectively.

Dexter’s tenure would conclude in 1982. The kick start he gave the Raiders would prove to have a lasting impact moving forward. In 1987 WSU joined the ranks of Division I for both teams. After this move, the men and women would proceed to capture nine conference titles apiece.

At last summer’s Olympic trials Mitch Stover and Kile Auckerman represented the green and gold.

Aukerman, who swam at WSU from 2011-15, noted the significance for his former school when he and Stover qualified for the trials.

“These kids are representing the school on a larger scale than they are as students,” Aukerman, “That is publicity they never would have gotten without a swim team.”

While Aukerman was training post grad he met 2012 Olympic gold medalist Claire Donahue. She recently had a swim clinic with the WSU team after hearing the program had been cut, which happened to her alma mater Western Kentucky.

“It was one of those atmospheres that produces success. I could tell that instantly after just an hour or so of swimming with them,” Donahue said. “I think if anybody could bring it back, it’s definitely them. Swimmers are determined. We are very hard workers and push past the pain.”

Donahue went on to say how mid-major programs like WKU or WSU still have importance for swimmers who want to reach the Olympic stage, especially with quality coaches like Kyle Oaks for the Raiders.

“When you have a great coach like Kyle that’s when you foster greatness. If it hadn’t been for Western Kentucky I could almost guarantee you I would not have made the Olympic team. It was a recipe for success.”

Later Donahue added that the loss of a program for WSU would be much bigger than a sport.

“The death of our program was like a real death to us. It was painful because it was a family,” Donahue said. “These kids aren’t just losing their favorite sport or outlet. It is their family and the people that they call brothers and sisters.”

The experiences that WSU swimmer Kayla Fearin, who is the school record holder in the 200m breaststroke, had make Donahue’s words come to fruition.

“I reached all of my goals and got to do it with a team that stood behind me every step. I got to meet people that will be forever in my life,” Fearin said. “The whole memory I have of the people, what I did athletically and it impacting my career today is all because of swimming. I wouldn’t have gotten any of the opportunities that I did if it weren’t for that sport.”

For Emily Hayhow, the WSU record holder in the 100m backstroke, 100m and 200m meter butterfly and 200m and 400m medley relay, being a Raider is in her blood. She has two uncles, two aunts and three cousins who were on the team in the past.

“Ever since I was a little girl I told people I was going to swim for Wright State when I grew up. I want to see this program be saved because if I have children I would want them to have that same option,” Hayhow said. “This isn’t just a swim program to me. It’s decades of family history.”

Rafael Candido swam for WSU from 2003-07 and was captain on a team that won three conference titles. He says the culture on the team that focused on success as a student, athlete and student was key to this run.

“It’s hard to do poorly when you have amazing people around you that are focused on making you a better student-athlete and person altogether,” Candido said. “The culture was driven from the coaches all the way to the youngest swimmer. They infused the thoughts in our minds that made us work harder, get faster and be successful in the Horizon League.”

Candido has been vocal in spearheading the efforts to keep the program alive by reaching out to the university’s administration.

“That is what I was taught at Wright State,” Candido said. “There are many challenges that face us, but what do you do about it? I wasn’t going to just sit on the sidelines and wait for the team’s legacy to be destroyed or drowned.”

Kyah Fleckner recently put diving on the map again for WSU with 1 meter and 3 meter titles. She and her former coach Ryan Rougeux hope this can be used as a recruiting chip for the program in the future.

“We made a name for Wright State diving,” Fleckner said. “Ryan and I were talking about recruiting and being able to use my 1 meter and 3 meter wins at conference as a bragging right to help get good recruits coming in.”

Oaks summed up the standing that the swimming and diving program has at WSU.

“This program has really been one of the founding sports teams that has built the athletic department to what it is today.” Oaks said. “Our early women’s athletes within the swimming and diving team are the perfect example of ambassadors for women’s sports today.”

Currently just under $30,000 is needed to save the program. Out of the numerous victories WSU has had in the past, this would probably be the most significant.