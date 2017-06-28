Ledecky, Haas Make Biggest PSS Point Leaps After Nats Day 2

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

Katie Ledecky continues to run away with the Pro Swim Series points on the women’s side, while Townley Haas leads all men in points put up at this year’s Nationals meet two days in.

Haas won the 200 free to the tune of 10 points, pushing him to 12 for the meet so far. Four other swimmers sit behind him with 10 points apiece – that’s the bounty for one event win. Haas also earned two points for his bronze medal in the 100 free opening night.

Ledecky has 20 points for the meet. She only took over the series points lead for the first time last night, but she’s already accumulated a 17-point lead over Melanie MargalisIt’s been a stellar meet for distance swimmers so far, as Leah Smith (2nd behind Ledecky in the 800 and third in the 200 tonight) is the second highest-scoring woman of the meet so far at 12.

Top Nationals Point-Getters

Men:

Rank Athlete Nationals Points Nationals Money
1 Townley Haas 12 $600
2 Jack Conger 10 $500
2 Nathan Adrian 10 $500
2 Kevin Cordes 10 $500
2 Ryan Murphy 10 $500
2 True Sweetser 10 $500
7 Caeleb Dressel 6 $300
7 Pace Clark 6 $300
7 Robert Finke 6 $300
7 Blake Pieroni 6 $300
7 Jacob Pebley 6 $300
7 Nicolas Fink 6 $300
13 Chase Kalisz 2 $100
13 PJ Ransford 2 $100
13 Andrew Wilson 2 $100
13 Zane Grothe 2 $100
13 Robert Owen 2 $100

Women:

Rank Athlete Nationals Points Nationals Money
1 Katie Ledecky 20 $1,000
2 Leah Smith 12 $600
3 Kathleen Baker 10 $500
3 Hali Flickinger 10 $500
3 Lilly King 10 $500
3 Mallory Comerford 10 $500
7 Bethany Galat 6 $300
7 Dakota Luther 6 $300
7 Regan Smith 6 $300
7 Simone Manuel 6 $300
11 Sarah Gibson 2 $100
11 Asia Seidt 2 $100
11 Hannah Moore 2 $100
11 Lia Neal 2 $100
11 Melanie Margalis 2 $100
11 Miranda Tucker 2 $100

POINTS & PRIZE MONEY SYSTEM

Each swimmer earns points and prize money for 1st, 2nd or 3rd place finishes in individual Olympic distance events at every stop of the tour. Relays and non-Olympic events (50 fly, 50 back, 50 breast, women’s 1500 free, men’s 800 free, etc) do not count for points or money.

  • 1st: $500 and 5 points
  • 2nd: $300 and 3 points
  • 3rd: $100 and 1 point

At Summer Nationals, those point totals will be doubled to 10, 6 and 2.

The overall point winners from the entire series for both men and women will earn $10,000 apiece, as well as a 1-year lease of a BMW car. Athletes of any nationality can earn the cash bonus, but only U.S. citizens can win the BMW. If a foreign athlete or an athlete maintaining their amateurism status wins the tour, the car will be passed on to the next eligible finisher, but if a swimmer maintaining their amateurism status wins the series, the $10,000 bonus will not be passed on to the next finisher.

*Though not addressed in the series rules, a tie appears to net each swimmer the points of the position for which they tied. For example, a tie for first gives both swimmers 5 points, instead of adding up the first and second place points (5+3=8) and splitting them between the two (for 4 apiece). This appears to be reflected in the point standings tallied by USA Swimming on its website.

Updated PSS Points/Money

Men:

Rank Athlete Points Money Austin Indianapolis Mesa Atlanta Santa Clara U.S. Nationals
1 Chase Kalisz 45 $4,400 0 0 18 20 5 2
2 Josh Prenot 43 $4,300 11 13 14 0 5 0
3 Jacob Pebley 35 $3,200 8 6 8 4 3 6
4 Nathan Adrian 34 $2,900 0 10 8 0 6 10
5 Daiya Seto 32 $3,200 20 12 0 0 0 0
6 Ryan Murphy 28 $2,300 0 0 0 8 10 10
7 Nicolas Fink 25 $2,200 6 3 0 4 6 6
8 Jay Litherland 24 $2,400 0 0 0 6 18 0
9 Kevin Cordes 21 $1,600 0 0 6 0 5 10
10 Michael Andrew 20 $2,000 5 4 0 5 6 0
11 Jack Conger 19 $1,400 0 0 0 3 6 10
12 Marcelo Acosta 17 $1,700 0 0 10 1 6 0
13 Park Tae Hwan 15 $1,500 0 0 0 15 0 0
14 Tom Shields 14 $1,400 0 0 8 5 1 0
15 Andrew Wilson 13 $1,200 6 0 0 5 0 2
15 Anton Ipsen 13 $1,300 13 0 0 0 0 0
15 Joao de Lucca 13 $1,300 0 1 6 6 0 0
15 Matt Grevers 13 $1,300 5 0 5 0 3 0
19 Caeleb Dressel 12 $900 0 0 0 0 6 6
19 Townley Haas 12 $600 0 0 0 0 0 12
21 Blake Pieroni 11 $800 0 0 0 5 0 6
22 Li Zhuhao 10 $1,000 0 10 0 0 0 0
22 Marcos Lavado 10 $1,000 9 0 0 1 0 0
22 Shinri Shioura 10 $1,000 10 0 0 0 0 0
22 True Sweetser 10 $500 0 0 0 0 0 10
22 Xu Jiayu 10 $1,000 0 10 0 0 0 0
27 James Guy 9 $900 0 9 0 0 0 0
27 Pace Clark 9 $600 0 0 0 0 3 6
29 Ryosuke Irie 8 $800 0 1 0 7 0 0
29 Vladimir Morozov 8 $800 0 3 0 0 5 0
31 Cody Miller 7 $700 0 4 0 3 0 0
31 Felix Auboeck 7 $700 0 0 0 7 0 0
31 Zane Grothe 7 $600 0 5 0 0 0 2
34 Duncan Scott 6 $600 0 6 0 0 0 0
34 Naito Ehara 6 $600 6 0 0 0 0 0
34 Robert Finke 6 $300 0 0 0 0 0 6
37 Adam Peaty 5 $500 0 5 0 0 0 0
37 Andrew Abruzzo 5 $500 0 5 0 0 0 0
37 Ari-Pekka Liukkonen 5 $500 0 0 5 0 0 0
37 Clark Smith 5 $500 0 0 0 0 5 0
37 Dylan Carter 5 $500 0 0 5 0 0 0
42 Arkady Vyatchanin 4 $400 0 0 4 0 0 0
42 Michael Chadwick 4 $400 0 0 0 4 0 0
42 Sean Grieshop 4 $400 0 0 4 0 0 0
42 Sean Lehane 4 $400 3 0 1 0 0 0
42 Taylor Abbott 4 $400 0 0 4 0 0 0
42 Yuri Kisil 4 $400 4 0 0 0 0 0
48 Abrahm Devine 3 $300 0 0 0 0 3 0
48 Ali Khalafalla 3 $300 0 0 0 0 3 0
48 Fuyu Yoshida 3 $300 3 0 0 0 0 0
48 Grigory Tarasevich 3 $300 0 1 0 0 2 0
48 Joseph Schooling 3 $300 0 0 0 3 0 0
48 Long Gutierrez 3 $300 0 0 0 0 3 0
48 Ryan Held 3 $300 3 0 0 0 0 0
48 Shogo Takeda 3 $300 0 0 0 0 3 0
48 Tim Phillips 3 $300 0 0 3 0 0 0
48 Tom Derbyshire 3 $300 0 3 0 0 0 0
58 Adam Linker 2 $200 2 0 0 0 0 0
58 Cristian Quintero 2 $200 0 0 2 0 0 0
58 Hennessey Stuart 2 $200 2 0 0 0 0 0
58 Max Litchfield 2 $200 0 2 0 0 0 0
58 PJ Ransford 2 $100 0 0 0 0 0 2
58 Robert Owen 2 $100 0 0 0 0 0 2
58 Stephen Milne 2 $200 0 2 0 0 0 0
65 Bradlee Ashby 1 $100 0 0 1 0 0 0
65 Bruno Fratus 1 $100 0 1 0 0 0 0
65 Carlos Claverie 1 $100 0 0 1 0 0 0
65 Conor Dwyer 1 $100 0 0 0 0 1 0
65 Daniel Hunter 1 $100 0 0 1 0 0 0
65 Grant Sanders 1 $100 0 0 0 1 0 0
65 Jack LeVant 1 $100 1 0 0 0 0 0
65 Jonathan Gomez 1 $100 0 0 1 0 0 0
65 Josh Schneider 1 $100 0 0 0 1 0 0
65 Kieran Smith 1 $100 0 0 0 0 1 0
65 Marc Hinawi 1 $100 0 0 1 0 0 0
65 Marius Kusch 1 $100 0 0 1 0 0 0
65 Michael Jensen 1 $100 0 0 0 0 1 0
65 Michael Weiss 1 $100 0 0 0 0 1 0
65 Nicolo Martinenghi 1 $100 0 1 0 0 0 0
65 Patrick Callan 1 $100 0 0 0 1 0 0
65 Richard Funk 1 $100 0 0 0 1 0 0
65 Santiago Grassi 1 $100 0 0 0 1 0 0
65 Singo Nakaya 1 $100 0 0 0 0 1 0
65 Tristan Cote 1 $100 1 0 0 0 0 0
65 Tsubasa Amai 1 $100 1 0 0 0 0 0
65 Will Licon 1 $100 0 0 0 0 1 0

Women:

Rank Athlete Points Money Austin Indianapolis Mesa Atlanta Santa Clara U.S. Nationals
1 Katie Ledecky 58 $4,800 0 0 18 15 5 20
2 Melanie Margalis 41 $4,000 19 6 6 8 0 2
3 Hali Flickinger 39 $3,400 8 10 0 11 0 10
4 Simone Manuel 34 $3,100 0 0 12 11 5 6
5 Kelsi Worrell 30 $3,000 0 5 10 5 10 0
6 Madisyn Cox 22 $2,200 0 0 7 0 15 0
6 Mary-Sophie Harvey 22 $2,200 11 3 8 0 0 0
8 Leah Smith 21 $1,500 0 0 9 0 0 12
9 Mallory Comerford 19 $1,400 0 5 3 1 0 10
10 Katie Meili 18 $1,800 0 3 10 5 0 0
10 Lilly King 18 $1,300 0 0 0 8 0 10
12 Ashley Twichell 16 $1,600 10 6 0 0 0 0
13 Ali DeLoof 15 $1,500 0 5 5 5 0 0
13 Hilary Caldwell 15 $1,500 5 5 0 0 5 0
15 Regan Smith 12 $900 0 0 0 0 6 6
16 Kathleen Baker 10 $500 0 0 0 0 0 10
16 Lia Neal 10 $900 0 0 2 0 6 2
18 Breeja Larson 9 $900 8 0 1 0 0 0
18 Eva Merrell 9 $900 4 0 5 0 0 0
18 Lauren Case 9 $900 0 0 3 3 3 0
18 Zhu Menghui 9 $900 0 9 0 0 0 0
22 Cierra Runge 8 $800 0 0 0 0 8 0
22 Kayla Sanchez 8 $800 5 3 0 0 0 0
22 Michelle Williams 8 $800 5 3 0 0 0 0
22 Molly Hannis 8 $800 0 5 3 0 0 0
26 Bethany Galat 7 $400 0 0 0 1 0 6
26 Federica Pellegrini 7 $700 0 7 0 0 0 0
26 Madison Kennedy 7 $700 0 1 3 3 0 0
26 Sarah Gibson 7 $600 5 0 0 0 0 2
26 Siobhan Haughey 7 $700 0 0 0 0 7 0
31 Amanda Weir 6 $600 5 0 0 1 0 0
31 Brooke Forde 6 $600 0 0 0 6 0 0
31 Dakota Luther 6 $300 0 0 0 0 0 6
31 Erin Voss 6 $600 0 0 3 3 0 0
31 Hannah Miley 6 $600 0 6 0 0 0 0
31 Hellen Moffitt 6 $600 0 0 0 3 3 0
31 Joanna Evans 6 $600 0 0 0 6 0 0
31 Katie Drabot 6 $600 0 0 0 0 6 0
31 Katie McLaughlin 6 $600 0 0 0 0 6 0
31 Kylie Masse 6 $600 0 0 0 0 6 0
41 Chloe Tutton 5 $500 0 5 0 0 0 0
41 Hannah Moore 5 $400 3 0 0 0 0 2
41 Lucie Nordmann 5 $500 5 0 0 0 0 0
41 Macarena Ceballos 5 $500 0 0 0 0 5 0
41 Miranda Tucker 5 $400 0 0 0 3 0 2
41 Rebecca Smith 5 $500 3 1 0 1 0 0
47 Cassidy Bayer 4 $400 0 3 0 1 0 0
47 Erica Seltenreich-Hodgson 4 $400 4 0 0 0 0 0
47 Hannah Saiz 4 $400 3 1 0 0 0 0
47 Kendyl Stewart 4 $400 0 3 1 0 0 0
51 Abbie Wood 3 $300 0 3 0 0 0 0
51 Danielle Hanus 3 $300 3 0 0 0 0 0
51 Delfina Pignatiello 3 $300 0 3 0 0 0 0
51 Elizabeth Beisel 3 $300 0 0 0 0 3 0
51 Emily Escobedo 3 $300 0 0 0 0 3 0
51 Grace Ariola 3 $300 0 0 0 3 0 0
51 Jazmin Carlin 3 $300 0 3 0 0 0 0
51 Jessica Fullalove 3 $300 0 3 0 0 0 0
51 Ky-lee Perry 3 $300 3 0 0 0 0 0
51 Liu Yaxin 3 $300 0 3 0 0 0 0
51 Louise Hansson 3 $300 0 0 3 0 0 0
51 Mackenzie Padington 3 $300 0 0 0 0 3 0
51 Mie Nielsen 3 $300 0 0 3 0 0 0
51 Monika Gonzalez-Hermosilla 3 $300 0 0 0 3 0 0
51 Riley Scott 3 $300 0 0 0 0 3 0
51 Sandrine Mainville 3 $300 0 0 0 3 0 0
51 Sarah Darcel 3 $300 0 3 0 0 0 0
51 Vien Nguyen 3 $300 0 0 0 3 0 0
69 Asia Seidt 2 $100 0 0 0 0 0 2
69 Claire Adams 2 $200 0 0 1 1 0 0
69 Sydney Pickrem 2 $200 2 0 0 0 0 0
72 Abbey Weitzeil 1 $100 0 0 0 0 1 0
72 Alexia Zevnik 1 $100 1 0 0 0 0 0
72 Allie Szekely 1 $100 0 0 0 0 1 0
72 Andee Cottrell 1 $100 0 0 0 1 0 0
72 Caroline Baldwin 1 $100 0 0 0 0 1 0
72 Dominique Bouchard 1 $100 0 1 0 0 0 0
72 Emma Barksdale 1 $100 0 0 0 0 1 0
72 Emma Nordin 1 $100 0 1 0 0 0 0
72 G Ryan 1 $100 0 0 0 1 0 0
72 Hrafnhildur Luthersdottir 1 $100 0 1 0 0 0 0
72 Imogen Clark 1 $100 1 0 0 0 0 0
72 Kierra Smith 1 $100 0 0 0 1 0 0
72 Kristel Kobrich 1 $100 0 0 0 0 1 0
72 Leah Stevens 1 $100 0 0 0 0 1 0
72 Mackenzie Glover 1 $100 1 0 0 0 0 0
72 Marina Garcia 1 $100 0 0 0 0 1 0
72 Melissa Postoll 1 $100 0 0 0 1 0 0
72 Melissa Rodriguez 1 $100 0 0 0 0 1 0
72 Natalie Labonge 1 $100 1 0 0 0 0 0
72 Olivia Anderson 1 $100 1 0 0 0 0 0
72 Olivia Smoliga 1 $100 0 0 0 1 0 0
72 Remedy Rule 1 $100 0 0 0 0 1 0
72 Sierra Schmidt 1 $100 0 0 1 0 0 0
72 Taylor Pike 1 $100 1 0 0 0 0 0
72 Ye Shiwen 1 $100 0 1 0 0 0 0

