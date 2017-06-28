Kevin Cordes Becomes 2nd Fastest American Ever with 2:07.4 200 Breast

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

On Wednesday night at the 2017 U.S. Nationals/World Championships Trials, Olympic breaststroker Kevin Cordes topped a loaded 200 breast field by almost a body length, winning the race with a personal best 2:07.41. Cordes was under World Record pace for most of the race, but fell of towards the end. He was also within 3 tenths of the American Record, which stands at a 2:07.17 done by Olympic silver medalist Josh Prenot in 2016.

Splits Comparison by 100: Kevin Cordes/Ippei Watanabe/Josh Prenot 200 Breast

Swimmer 1st 100 2nd 100 Final Time
Kevin Cordes 2017 1:01.13 1:06.28 2:07.41
Ippei Watanabe 2017 1:01.33 1:05.34 2:06.67
Josh Prenot 2016 1:01.67 1:05.50 2:07.17

Cordes’ time makes him the 2nd fastest American in history, moving ahead of Eric Shanteau‘s 2:07.42. He’s now 2nd only to Prenot, who finished 3rd in tonight’s final and just narrowly missed the team. Joining Cordes in this event in Budapest will be Nic Fink, who came from behind to finish 2nd tonight in a personal best 2:08.63.

200 Breast All-Time Top Performers in American History

  1. Josh Prenot– 2:07.17
  2. Kevin Cordes– 2:07.41
  3. Eric Shanteau– 2:07.42
  4. Will Licon– 2:08.14
  5. Brendan Hansen– 2:08.50

ggggg

Where is Will Licon 2:08.14 from last year?

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
50 minutes 39 seconds ago
Roll Tide

You’re forgetting Will Licon with a 2:08.14 at the 2016 Trials

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
48 minutes 24 seconds ago
KTHW

Glad he keeps improving

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
43 minutes 8 seconds ago
