Townley Haas Goes 1:45.03, Becomes 5th-Fastest U.S 200 Performer Ever

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

As you watched Townley Haas and Caeleb Dressel start side-by-side in tonight’s 200 free final at the 2017 U.S. World Championships Trials, there was no doubt that Dressel has the more explosive start of the two…not that it mattered much. Haas quickly overtook the fastest man ever in the 50 and 100 yard freestyles and flipped first at the 50. It was pretty clear that the race was over by that point, and sure enough, Haas continue to build his lead to a body length, and touched over a second ahead of the rest of the field, finishing in 1:45.03.

That drops over half a second off his personal best, previously 1:45.58 from last summer in Rio, and moves him ahead of Peter Vanderkaay (1:45.14) and Conor Dwyer (1:45.23) to put him 5th all-time among U.S. swimmers, according to the USA Swimming database.

All-Time Top U.S. Performers

Name Time Year Michael Phelps 1:42.96 2008 Ryan Lochte 1:44.44 2011 Dave Walters 1:44.95 2009 Ricky Berens 1:44.95 2009 Townley Haas 1:45.03 2017

With Walters and Berens setting their personal bests at the height of the supersuit era (and not dipping under 1:45.0 any time after that), Haas is now the 3rd-fastest U.S. swimmer all-time in textile.

Haas’s time tonight also puts him 2nd in the world this year, behind only Sun Yang of China.

The rising junior at Texas now has to be considered a legitimate medal threat in Budapest, which is welcome news for the US after they failed to earn any hardware in the event in 2015. Haas’s time tonight would’ve earned a gold medal in Kazan two years ago, and would have earned the silver medal last year in Rio.

Meanwhile, Olympic teammate Blake Pieroni cracked the top ten U.S. list tonight with his 1:46.30, displacing Davis Tarwater and his 1:46.36 from 2009.

Both Haas and Pieroni also qualified for the 4×100 free relay last night, and the two look like they should be a big part of the U.S. freestyle contingent for at least the next quad. Haas is also a favorite to challenge for a top finish in the 400 freestyle tomorrow night.