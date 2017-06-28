Vanessa Pearl Moves to #3 All Time in 17-18 200 Breast

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

Metroplex Aquatics’ Vanessa Pearl, a highly-touted high school standout who will swim as part of the University of Florida’s class of 2022, posted a time of 2:25.97 to finish 5th in the 200 breast A final tonight in Indy. That time makes her the #3 all-time performer in U.S. 17-18 history.

Pearl was ranked 14th in the 17-18 age group with a 2:27.70– she swam that time this morning in prelims. Tonight, she took nearly two seconds off of that mark with her 2:25.97 tonight. Before this meet, Pearl’s best was a 2:28.64.

SPLITS

33.45 36.93 (1:10.38)

37.51 38.08 (1:15.59)

Pearl was out hard, and she was able to come home strong, too. She is now just one hundredth ahead of Olympian Caitlin Leverenz’ time from 2008, a 2:25.98. Meanwhile, she has just a bit to go to take over Amanda Beard’s time of 2:25.35 from back in 2000.

Take a look at the top swimmers in 17-18 history below:

TOP U.S. 17-18 PERFORMERS – WOMEN’S 200 BREAST