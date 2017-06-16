Michael Phelps Goes To Shark School, Races Great White

We reported back in March how 23-time Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps would be appearing in some fashion during the Discovery network’s annual ‘Shark Week’ television event, but now we know more details on the GOAT’s line-up. Entering its 29th season, Shark Week has tapped Phelps to appear both on the opening evening of July 23rd and the closing night of July 30th.

Below are the 2 programs in which Phelps will appear, as well as the network’s description of each episode.

Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White, Sunday, July 23 at 8pm ET

They are one of the fastest and most efficient predators on the planet: Sharks. He is our greatest champion to ever get in the water: Michael Phelps. 39 world records. 23 Olympic golds. But he has one competition left to win. An event so monumental no one has ever attempted it before. The world’s most decorated athlete takes on the ocean’s most efficient predator: Phelps V Shark – the race is on! Produced by Peacock Productions.

Shark School with Michael Phelps, Sunday, July 30 at 8pm ET

Michael Phelps joins Doc Gruber and Tristan Guttridge of the Bimini Shark Lab to get a crash course on everything ‘shark.’ They’ll dispel the myths and common misconceptions, teach him how to safely dive with sharks – including how to stay calm when a hammerhead swims two feet above his face – and will get Michael Phelps up close and personal with the incredible power of a great white. Produced by Peacock Productions.