Wisconsin IMer Cassie Ketterling Verbally Commits to South Dakota

Cassie Ketterling, a senior at Oak Creek High School in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, has verbally committed to swim at the University of South Dakota next fall.

“I am extremely honored to announce that I will be continuing my swimming and academic career at the University of South Dakota!! I want to thank everyone who made this decision possible and who have helped me along the way. Go Coyotes!!❤️🐾”

Ketterling swims for Oak Creek High School and Southwest Aquatic Team. She specializes in 200 IM and 500 free in high school swimming, where she placed 9th in the 200 IM (2:08.97) and 14th in the 500 free (5:10.59) at the 2016 WIAA Girls Division 1 State Meet. Ketterling has been a Wisconsin Division 1 state finalist in those events in each of her three high school seasons. She holds every single varsity record on her high school team.

In club swimming, Ketterling swims a variety of events. Just after high school season, she won the state title in the 400 IM at the 2017 Wisconsin 13 & Over State SCY Championship, going a best time of 4:23.94. She was also runner-up in the 200 IM, and was an A-finalist in the 100/200 back, 200 breast, and 100 fly. At the LCM State Championship this summer, she again won the 400 IM, and finished in the top 8 of the 100/200 back, 200 breast, and 200 IM.

Ketterling’s top times would have landed her in the A finals of the 200/400 IM and the B finals of the 100/200 back and 100 fly at the 2017 Summit League Championships. She would have been the Coyotes’ top scorer in the 400 IM and would have joined Sabrina Sabadeanu (currently a sophomore) and Abby Hollub (currently a junior) in the 200 IM final. A backstroker, Sabadeanu in particular will be a good training partner for Ketterling.

Top SCY times:

400 IM – 4:23.94

200 IM – 2:05.90

200 back – 2:04.71

100 back – 57.69

100 fly – 11

