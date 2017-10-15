Watch Comerford’s 4:39, 47.0; Riley Scott’s 2:08 (Race Videos)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.
2017 SMU WOMEN’S CLASSIC
- Friday, October 13 – Saturday, October 14
- Westside Aquatic Center
- Lewisville, Texas
- Meet Info
- Live Results
The 24th annual SMU Women’s Classic concluded tonight in Lewisville, Texas. Louisville’s Mallory Comerford continued her win streak on night 2, going up against Michigan All-American Rose Bi in the 500 free. They were far ahead of the field, with Bi going out in 1:50.61 to set the pace on the front half. Comerford trailed by nearly 2 seconds at the half, but rallied to move ahead in the back half of the race. She touched the wall with a winning time of 4:39.24 to Bi’s 4:40.37.
Later in the session, Comerford returned to take on the 100 free. She and Michigan’s Siobhan Haughey went head-to-head, flipping just a hundredth apart (22.93 to 22.94) at the 100. Comerford had the back half speed to get it done, though, touching in 47.00 to Haughey’s 47.22. That was a new best time for Haughey, whose previous best was a 47.39 from last season’s NCAA meet.
USC’s Riley Scott completed her sweep of the breaststroke races. After winning last night’s 100 breast handily, she was a full second ahead of the field in tonight’s 200 breast with her 2:08.20.
FINAL TEAM SCORES:
- USC- 331
- Louisville- 330.5
- Michigan- 322
- UCLA- 239.5
- Miami- 230
- SMU- 209
