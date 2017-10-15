World Champs Medalist Sydney Pickrem Sits Out Season Opener

2016 Canadian Olympian and 2017 World Championship medalist Sydney Pickrem sat out Texas A&M’s season-opening wins against Michigan State and Notre Dame with a minor injury.

Pickrem Tweeted out on Thursday a message of good luck to her team, and was later seen on her Instagram story receiving Electric Stimulation therapy. Pickrem had a minor injury to her groin two-and-a-half weeks ago and just resumed lower body activity this week, so coaches decided to hold her out of this weekend’s meet as a precaution.

Wish I could be there this weekend but can't wait to see my Ags BTHO Notre Dame & Michigan State!! https://t.co/BSaRNfUvDr — Sydney Pickrem (@sydneypickrem) October 12, 2017

Pickrem is the Canadian National Record holder in the 200 IM in long course, swimming 2:09.17 in the semi-finals at last summer’s World Championships. While she missed the podium there after swallowing water and being unable to finish the race, she came back later in the meet to take bronze in the 400 IM.