Siobhan Haughey on 2:08 200 Breast: I Swim it like Once a Year (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

2017 SMU WOMEN’S CLASSIC

Friday, October 13 – Saturday, October 14

Westside Aquatic Center

Lewisville, Texas

Meet Info

Live Results

Mallory Comerford and Michigan’s Siobhan Haughey went head-to-head once again in the 100 free, flipping just a hundredth apart (22.93 to 22.94) at the 100. Comerford had the back half speed to get it done, though, touching in 47.00 to Haughey’s 47.22. That was a new best time for Haughey, whose previous best was a 47.39 from last season’s NCAA meet.

USC’s Riley Scott completed her sweep of the breaststroke races. After winning last night’s 100 breast handily, she was a full second ahead of the field in tonight’s 200 breast with her 2:08.20. Interestingly, teammate Maggie Aroesty was slightly faster, winning the B final in a personal best 2:08.01. Michigan’s Haughey was 2nd in the B final, breaking 2:10 for the first time with a 2:08.92.

FINAL TEAM SCORES: