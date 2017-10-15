Siobhan Haughey on 2:08 200 Breast: I Swim it like Once a Year (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

2017 SMU WOMEN’S CLASSIC

  • Friday, October 13 – Saturday, October 14
  • Westside Aquatic Center
  • Lewisville, Texas
  • Meet Info
  • Live Results

Mallory Comerford and Michigan’s Siobhan Haughey went head-to-head once again in the 100 free, flipping just a hundredth apart (22.93 to 22.94) at the 100. Comerford had the back half speed to get it done, though, touching in 47.00 to Haughey’s 47.22. That was a new best time for Haughey, whose previous best was a 47.39 from last season’s NCAA meet.

USC’s Riley Scott completed her sweep of the breaststroke races. After winning last night’s 100 breast handily, she was a full second ahead of the field in tonight’s 200 breast with her 2:08.20. Interestingly, teammate Maggie Aroesty was slightly faster, winning the B final in a personal best 2:08.01. Michigan’s Haughey was 2nd in the B final, breaking 2:10 for the first time with a 2:08.92.

 

FINAL TEAM SCORES:

  1. USC- 331
  2. Louisville- 330.5
  3. Michigan- 322
  4. UCLA- 239.5
  5. Miami- 230
  6. SMU- 209

In This Story

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

wpDiscuz

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »