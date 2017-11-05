Michigan State Lands a Twofer with Verbals from Lucy and Claire Schenden

Twins Lucy Schenden and Claire Schenden, who swim for the Oakland Live Y’ers under head coach Jeff Cooper, both verbally committed to Michigan State University. Lucy and Claire are seniors at Stoney Creek High School in Rochester Hills, Michigan. They will suit up for the Spartans with fellow class of 2022 verbal commits Madeline Reilly and Ryan Barlow.

Lucy Schenden

“As soon as I walked on campus and met the team and coaches, I knew Michigan State University was the school for me. I am so excited to be a Spartan! Go Green!”

Lucy specializes in mid-distance and distance freestyle. She swam the 50-100-200-400/500 at both the NCSA Spring Championship and the NCSA Summer Championship this year. She had an outstanding junior year, improving her personal bests in primary and secondary events, and in SCY and LCM. Her best short course meet was MCSA Senior Cup Championships, where she bettered her PBs in the 50/500 free, 100/200 back, and 200 IM. Lucy opened long-course season with lifetime bests in the 50/200/800 free and 200 back at Indy Sectionals; she bookended that performance with PBs in the 400 free and 100 back at NCSAs.

Top SCY times:

200 free – 1:53.93

500 free – 4:59.98

1000 free – 10:36.65

1650 free – 17:39.11

Claire Schenden

“I chose Michigan State because I loved the team, the coaches, and the campus. I can’t wait to be a Spartan. GO GREEN!”

Claire favors backstroke and IM, and her sweet spot is the 200/400 range. She competed in the 100/200 back, 200 fly, and 200/400 IM at both the SCY and LCM versions of NCSA Championships and came away with new personal bests in all her short-course events and many of her long-course events throughout her junior season. At MCSA Senior Cup Championships, she lowered her PBs in the 50/100 free, 200 fly, and 200/400 IM; this was just a couple of weeks after she swam her best 200 back.

Top SCY times:

200 back – 2:02.91

100 back – 57.56

400 IM – 4:30.14

200 IM – 2:08.25

