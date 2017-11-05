Cincinnati Sweeps IUPUI

Cincinnati vs IUPUI

Saturday, November 4th

Cincinnati, OH

Short course yards

Results

Team Scores

Men

Cincinnati: 186.5

IUPUI: 108.5

Women

Cincinnati: 213

IUPUI: 82

Cincinnati cruised to team victories over IUPUI on Saturday, November 4th. The Cincy women’s team went 1-2-3-4 in 6 events at the meet: the 100 breast, 200 breast, 100 back, 200 fly, 100 free, and 500 free.

Bearcats distance standout Chris Bready took care of the men’s 1000. Bready sped to a 9:07.74, which was his 2nd 9:07 1000 of the season. Bready then fell in a tight race with Sophomore teammate Din Selmanovic in the 500. Selmanovic came on strong at the end to win the race with a 4:28.39, compared to Bready’s 4:29.73. Selmanovic also won the 200 free with a time of 1:39.76.

Events Winners:

Women:

200 medley relay: Cincinnati (Niehaus, Herbert, Johnston, Exton), 1:45.82

1000 free: Rocky Laabs (Cincinnati), 10:14.07

200 free: Maddie Exton (Cincinnati), 1:51.98

100 back: Natalie Obando (Cincinnati), 58.52

100 breast: Kennedy Herbert (Cincinnati), 1:04.15

200 fly: Katie Qualls (Cincinnati), 2:03.78

50 free: Lindsay Niehaus (Cincinnati), 24.05

100 free: Lindsay Niehaus (Cincinnati), 52.68

200 back: Tal Kidron (Cincinnati), 2:04.67

200 breast: Monika Pikhartova (Cincinnati), 2:24.40

500 free: Rocky Laabs (Cincinnati), 4:59.41

100 fly: Simone Palomo (Cincinnati), 57.41

200 IM: Allison Cicero (IUPUI), 2:16.13

200 free relay: IUPUI (Hanas, Hatfield, Campbell, Kroon), 1:38.18

1 meter diving: Rylee Dahlman (IUPUI), 279.35

3 meter diving: Trish Roscoe (Cincinnati), 238.65

Men:

200 medley relay: Cincinnati (Oland, Hostoffer, Epsly, Hammond), 1:32.98

1000 free: Chris Bready (Cincinnati ), 9:07.74

200 free: Din Selmanovic (Cincinnati ), 1:39.76

100 back: Dom Polling (Cincinnati ), 51.20

100 breast: Zach Hostoffer (Cincinnati ), 56.54

200 fly: George Epsly (Cincinnati ), 1:52.19

50 free: Ryan Hammond (Cincinnati ), 21.35

100 free: Jackson Sandala (IUPUI ), 46.07

200 back: Remington Oland (Cincinnati ), 1:55.13

200 breast: Jonathan Stoller (IUPUI), 2:06.51

500 free: Din Selmanovic (Cincinnati ), 4:28.39

100 fly: George Epsly (Cincinnati ), 50.97

200 IM: Kevin Lingle (IUPUI), 1:56.01

200 free relay: IUPUI(Sandala, Wolfe, Levart, Boryk), 1:25.27

1 meter diving: Mitch Godar (Cincinnati), 321.05

3 meter diving: Mitch Godar (Cincinnati), 290.90

Press Release – Cincinnati:

CINCINNATI – University of Cincinnati swimming and diving put on strong performances Saturday afternoon to sweep IUPUI. UC women won 213-82 while the men won 186.5-108.5, marking the third sweep so far this season.

// EVENT SWEEPS

• It was all Bearcats in the women’s 1,000 yard freestyle. Rocky Laabs finished first at 10:14:07, Samantha Wheatley second and Caroline Sheehan third in the event

• The men followed with a sweep in the same event as Chris Bready came in with a time of 9:07:74 with Toby Van Dyke and Tyler Jones behind him

• The trio of Maddie Exton , Sara Wanasek and Katherine Gob finished with the top three times in the 200 freestyle

• Natalie Obando ‘s 100 backstroke time of 58:52 was good for first while teammates Tal Kidron and Kelley Reis came in second and third, respectively

• UC women continued to dominate with a sweep in the 100 breaststroke. Kennedy Herbert got to the wall first in 1:04:15. Monika Pikhatova was second and Victoria Hunt was third

• The women also swept the 200 butterfly with Katie Qualls in first, Simone Palomo in second and Dee Sopapong in third

• The Bearcat men also took the top three times in the 200 butterfly. George Epsly won it with a time of 1:52:19 followed by Ryan DePietro and Van Dyke

• In the 50 freestyle, Lindsey Niehaus won the race while Michaela Wheeler finished second and Abby Johnston third

• Niehaus also won the 100 freestyle with Johnston coming in second and Wanasek in third

• The 200 backstroke was won by Kidron whil//e Gob was second and Sydney King third

• Pikhartova was first in the 200 breaststroke with teammates Grace Seibert and Carlie Perrette finishing second and third

• Laabs picked up her second win of the day in the 500 freestyle, posting a time of 4:59:41. Obando came in second while Qualls was the next to the wall

• Palomo, Exton and Wheeler finished 1-2-3 in the 100 butterfly

// OTHER WINNERS

• Tricia Roscoe won 3-meter diving for the first event of the day with a score of 238.65

• Mitch Godar continued his success in the 1-meter. He won the event with a 321.05. Godar also won the 3-meter with a 290.90

• The Bearcats won both 200 medley relays. Niehaus, Herbert, Johnston and Exton won for the women and Remington Oland , Zach Hostoffer , Epsly and Ryan Hammond won it for the men

• Din Selmanovic finished first in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:39:76 and also won the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:28:39

• Dominic Polling won the 100 backstroke, coming in at 51:20

• Hostoffer was first in the 100 breaststroke at 56:54

• Hammond put up the fastest time in the 50 freestyle

• Oland won the 200 backstroke

• Epsly picked up a win in the 100 butterfly with a time of 50:97

// YOUTH MOVEMENT

• The young Bearcats have impressed all season and it was no different Saturday afternoon

• Five freshman won individual events while eight events were won by UC sophomores

• Sophomores Rocky Laabs and Din Selmanovic both won two individual events

// UP NEXT

• The Bearcats head to Bloomington, Indiana, on Thursday, November 9 to take on Indiana and Notre Dame.