Florida State sweeps competition at sunshine quad

Meet Stats

November 4th, 2017

Tallahassee, Florida

Florida State vs. Florida Southern vs. North Florida (W) vs. West Florida (W)

Meet Results

Team Scores

Men:

Florida State def. Florida Southern 176-84

Women:

Florida State def. West Florida 187-101

Florida State def. North Florida 187-95

Florida State def. Florida Southern 159-100

West Florida def. North Florida 171-122

West Florida def. Florida Southern 151-140

Florida Southern def. North Florida 159-100

In a matchup between Florida State and 3 domestic ‘directional’ opponents (UNF is D1, Florida Southern and UWF are D2), the Seminoles emerged on Saturday with a dominant victory. Aside from two wins by Florida Southern in the men’s meet (which was a true dual), the Seminoles touched first in 30 of the day’s 32 events.

“We had some great swims today,” FSU head coach Neal Studd said. “We got to see some new kids step up and some others compete in their third or fourth events and they all competed very well. It was great to perform well in front of a bunch of young swimmers.”

Florida State’s freshman class had a big day, including 6 wins by Florida State’s fremale freshman. In no race was the influence more apparent than in the 100 backstroke, where Emma Torebo (56.55), Kara Coughlin (58.93), Hailey Ladd (59.25), and Madison Holland (59.46) took the top 4 spots in the race. All 4 are freshmen.

Florida State’s star swimmer, breaststroker Natalie Pierce, was relegated to just two swims on the day. She split a 25.36 fly leg on the Seminoles’ winning 200 medley relay, and also swam an exhibitioned 100 IM in 1:00.25 – the 5th-fastest time of the day.

The men’s side showed a similar burst from the Seminoles’ young swimmers, with freshman Patrick Butkovich winning the 1000 free in 9:24.99 in the first collegiate race of his career.

At the other end of the spectrum for Florida State, senior Connor Kalisz won the 100 back (49.28) and 200 back (1:48.20). Connor is the younger brother of 2016 Olympic medalist and 2017 double IM World Champion Chase.

The first win for Florida Southern came in the men’s 200 free, where Matthew Holmes won in 1:40..03. That’s the 4th-best time in D2 this season, and the fastest by an American-born D2 swimmer, this season.

The other Florida Southern win came from Luis Jasso in the 200 breaststroke, where he touched 1st in 2:04.73.

Press Releases

Courtesy: Florida State Athletics

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida State swimming and diving teams brought home four wins on Saturday, defeating West Florida, North Florida, and Florida Southern on Saturday at the Morcom Aquatics Center in front of an energetic crowd on Youth Day.

The women took home three victories on the day, moving to 3-4 on the year with scores of, 187-101.00 (UWF), 187.00-95.00 (UNF) and 186.00-91.00 (FSC). The 21st-ranked men (3-2) defeated Florida Southern College 176.00-84, behind 12 event victories.

“We had some great swims today,” FSU head coach Neal Studd said. “We got to see some new kids step up and some others compete in their third or fourth events and they all competed very well. It was great to perform well in front of a bunch of young swimmers.”

The Florida State women secured 11 event wins that were mostly by freshmen.

The Seminoles opened with a win in the 200 medley relay, behind freshmen Ana Zortea and Bella English along with senior Natalie Pierce and junior McKenna Keith with a time of 1:44.90.

Freshman Kathryn Petrone picked up a win in the 1000 freestyle with a time of 10:20.83. The Seminoles swept the 100 back behind four rookies, led by Emma Terebo (56.55) followed by Kara Couglin in second (58.93), Hailey Ladd in third (59.25) and Madison Holland in fourth (59.46).

Terebo was also second in the 50 free (23.41) behind senior Alexi Smith (23.27).

Freshman Madeline Cohen provided a spark for the Noles behind an excellent performance, securing the 100 free win (51.62) after placing second in the 200 free (1:53.05) behind junior Alex Wittman (1:52.56).

Zortea showed her versatility and squeezed out a victory over junior McKenna Harris (1:04.82) by almost one second in the 100 breast, posting a time of 1:04.00. English completed the sweep at 1:05.31. Zortea also turned in the top time in the 200 breast (2:20.22).

In addition, freshman Madi Tyle won her first collegiate race, touching with a time of 2:04.61 ahead of junior Meg Brown in second (2:05.8) in the 200 fly.

Newcomer Mykala Arnold also contributed her first win in the Garnet and Gold, taking the 200 back at 2:04.64. She was also second in the 100 IM (1:01.35) behind sophomore Elizabeth Zubero (58.56).

On the boards the Seminoles were dominant, led by senior Blaire Mulka, who swept both the 1-meter and 3-meter competitions, posting scores of 297.83 and 311.03 respectively.

The men’s team also started the day off winning the opening relay behind junior Emir Muratovic, junior Kanoa Kaleoaloha, senior Jacob Urbano, and senior Chad Mylin won the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:29.54.

Freshman Patrick Butkovich saw his first action of the season and started off the individual races strong, winning the 1000 free in a time of 9:24.99.

Senior Connor Kalisz enjoyed a successful day by winning the 100 back (49.28) and 200 back (1:48.20) while Kaleoaloha followed with a victory in the 100 breast (56.47).

The Seminoles exercised their depth in the 50 free, sweeping the event led by freshman Oszkar Lavotha (21.06) while sophomore Rudo Loock (21.10) followed in second, sophomore John Mataxas (21.28) placed third and freshman Gavin Jones (21.38) was fourth.

Sophomore Alex Cronin secured a victory in the 200 fly with a time of 1:53.55 while his classmate Keagan Finley took home the 500 free, touching at 4:38.01.

Mataxas led the Noles in the 100 fly, winning with a time of 49.56 ahead of sophomores Griffin Alaniz in second (49.74) and Felipe Ribeiro de Souza in third (50.16).

Loock (50.65), junior Will Pisani (50.92), Kaleoaloha (51.43) and Lavotha (53.21) teamed up to sweep the 100 IM to close out the individual events of the meet.

The Seminoles competed in 3-meter diving as exhibition. Senior Tyler Roberge scored his highest tally of the season on 3-meter at 393.60 ahead of sophomore Cameron Thatcher at 375.30.

Florida State will return to action Nov. 16-18 at the Georgia Tech Invite in Atlanta, Ga.

For more information, visit Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Courtesy: West Florida Athletics

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The ninth-ranked University of West Florida women’s swimming and diving team took wins over Florida Southern and North Florida and fell in a battle to Florida State in a quad meet on Saturday afternoon. The Argonauts were led by swimmers and divers alike in the effort, with Grace Sommerville picking up a win for UWF.

“The delayed start in the swimming presented a bit of a setback, and I thought the team handled that very well today,” head coach Andrew Hancock said. “Our spirit and support for each other keeps improving every meet, and we’re well on track to have that be a difference-maker at the end of the year. We do still have things to work on, but the quality of some of our performances is very high and as good as anything we’ve ever seen at this point of the year.”

UWF owned the distance swims, starting with Sommerville’s win in the 500 Free. Her time of 5:09.62 paced the field by nearly 8 seconds. The Argos also shined in the 1,000 Free where Madeline Pitt and freshman Christina Kilpatrick took top-five finishes. Pitt’s 10:25.97 was good for a B-cut in the event and second place in the meet, and Kilpatrick came in fourth at 11:04.99.

Pitt recorded another top five, going 2:07.21 in the 200 Fly. It was a strong event all the way around for UWF, with Sommerville (2:09.52) and Ardinn Grabenhorst (2:12.33) finishing seventh and eighth, respectively. Pitt (58.45), Grabenhorst (1:00.41) and Hannah O’Toole (1:00.98) each placed in the top six in the 100 Fly, with Pitt coming in second.

One of the best races of the day came in the final event, when the Argos 200 Free Relay team of Taby Read-Cayton, Brooke Ferrara, Ashley Leisher and Danica Burnett finished in 1:39.46 – less than a half-second behind Florida Southern.

Rookie Morgan Ayers continued her strong fall with a 1:06.41 in the 100 Breast, putting her in fifth in the event. O’Toole and Manon Milczynski also brought in top 10 finishes in the event. The 200 Breast was even better for Ayers and Milczynski, as the pair finished second and fourth. Ayers was just a couple seconds off the UWF freshman record pace, finshing at 2:25.12.

Taby Read-Cayton picked up her own top-five finish with a 24.64 in the 50 Free, and Burnett pulled off top 10s in consecutive events, with a 25.06 in the 50 Free and a 54.45 in the 100 Free – she came in eighth and sixth in those swims.

Strong diving performances from Jesstina Farrell, Mariah Constantakos and Carson Bronnenberg led the day off, and all three student-athletes scored over 200 in the 3-meter event. Farrell took the top score for the Argonauts in both diving events, scoring a 217.43 in the 1-meter and a 226.28 in the 3-meter.

Constantakos took a 222.30 in the 3-meter, and Bronnenberg posted some of her best scores in each event, going 202.13 in the 3-meter and 196.73 in the 1-meter.

“I’d like to congratulate our divers on their performances,” Hancock said. “They competed against some of the best athletes in the country today, and we always appreciate their contributions. We appreciated it even more today because it gave us a little breathing room against some of these teams.”

The divers will head to Alabama for a diving-only meet next weekend, before heading to the Delta Diving Invitational on November 17-19 at Delta State. The swimmers will have next weekend off and will wrap up the fall at the Panther Invitational in Melbourne, Florida, on November 17-19.

Courtesy: Florida Southern Athletics

TALLAHASSEE, FL – Matthew Holmes won the 200-freestyle, Luis Jasso won the 200-breaststroke, and Jasso nearly got another win in the 100-breast to lead Florida Southern in its dual meet at Florida State on Saturday. The Seminoles won 176-84.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Holmes’ win came in the second individual race of the meet as he turned in a time of 1:40.03 in the 200-free. It gave him a win by the slimmest of margins, just 0.02 seconds ahead of Florida State’s Griffin Alaniz, with another Seminole, Julio Horrego 0.28 seconds behind him.

Jasso picked up his third win of the season in the 200-breast, taking that event with a time of 2:04.73. That was 1.58 seconds ahead of Horrego. Earlier in the meet, Jasso was second to Kanoa Kaleoaloha in the 100-breast by 0.35 seconds, with Sean Kim coming in third just one second off the pace.

The Moccasins had one other runner-up finish, as Matias Lopez was second in the 200-backstroke in 1:50.93. Brandon Dyck was third in the 1:54.58, and Florida State’s Connor Kalisz won in 1:48.20.

In the 100-backstroke, Dyck was third, Lopez was fourth, and Talor Hamilton was fifth, with Dyck swimming the race in 51.01 seconds, 1.73 seconds behind Kalisz.

Florida Southern had two individual third-place showings in the distance events, with Luka Planinc taking that spot in the 1,000-freestyle in 9:49.86, and Holmes finishing third in the 500-free in 4:44.32. That race also saw Planinc in fifth.

Florida Southern’s best butterfly swimmers were Calvin Giang in the 200 where he was fourth in 2:02.71 behind a trio of Seminoles, and Nico Campbell in the 100 at 51.57 seconds, a race where Florida State had the top five.

Noah Franz was the Moccasins’ best sprinter, finishing fifth in the 50-free (21.51 seconds) and third in the 100-free (46.05 seconds). Hamilton and Dyck were right behind him in the 50, and Holmes and Campbell did the same for Florida Southern in the 100.

Lopez took fifth in the 100-IM as the Mocs’ best swimmer in the final individual race of the night.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS:

Florida Southern’s 200-medley relay team of Dyck, Kim, Franz and Hamilton finished third in 1:33.75, and the 200-freestyle relay team of Holmes, Campbell, Luka Matacin and Hamilton posted a time of 1:24.13 in an event the Seminoles swam as an exhibition.

UP NEXT

Florida Southern returns home for a dual meet next Friday (November 10) against Rollins at 5 p.m.

Courtesy: North Florida Athletics

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Sydney Groth won the 100 butterfly as the North Florida swimming team competed in a quad meet against Florida State, Florida Southern and West Florida.

Notable Swims

Sydney Groth – 1st 100 Butterfly (58.33), 3rd 200 Butterfly (2:05.93)

200 Freestyle Relay – 3rd (1:40.07)

Amber Pearce, Francesca Vandersluis, Nicole Nesto, Marinda Kitchen

Meet Notes

– Groth’s 100 and 200 Butterfly times broke personal best and season best times.

– The 200 Freestyle Relay time also broke the year’s best time.

-The Ospreys had 12 top five finishes with Kaleigh Newcomb taking fifth in the 100 and 200 back.

Up Next

North Florida ends the fall season in the Florida Tech Invitational beginning on Nov. 17 in Melbourne, Fla.