Kansas Beats Nebraska in Second Dual of the Weekend

Team Scores

Kansas: 159

Nebraska: 141

The Kansas Jayhawks took 10 of 16 events to claim victory over Nebraska on Saturday, November 4th. Lauryn Parrish and Haley Bishop each won 4 events. Parrish took the 200 free (1:51.34) and 200 back (2:01.92), and was on the winning 200 medley relay and 400 free relay. Bishop took the 50 free (23.97) and 100 fly (56.16), and also was on the 200 medley relay and 400 free relay.

Nebraska continued its streak of taking breaststroke events, winning both the 100 and 200 breast. Tori Beeler took the 100 in a winning time of 1:03.66, and Jordan Ehly, who is undefeated in the 200 breast this season, took the 200 with a 2:16.51.

Abi Knapton of Nebraska dominated diving, taking the 1 meter and 3 meter events by a combined 121.42 points.

The Nebraska swim and dive team fell to Arkansas (154-84) and Kansas (159-141) this weekend during their road meets.

On Friday in Fayetteville, the Big Red started off the meet with a second-place finish in the 400-yard medley relay with Carla Gonzalez-Garcia, Jordan Ehly, Dana Posthuma and Allie Worrall in the lane (3:49.27).

Freshman Autumn Haebig took third place in the 1000-yard freestyle (10:10.05). Carla Gonzalez-Garcia followed for a second-finish in the 200-yard freestyle (1:52.76).

Senior captain Jordan Ehly found a third-place finish in the 400-yard individual medley (4:25.22) and All-American Abi Knapton took third in the one-meter dive with a score of 291.90.

In the 100-yard freestyle, freshman Jessica Pentlarge posted a second place win for the Huskers (52.66). Team captain Kaylyn Flatt also earned a second-place finish in the 500-yard freestyle (5:03.67).

Knapton took second in the three-meter with her score of 336.53. The Huskers finished the meet strong with back-to-back first-place finishes in the 200-yard breaststroke (Ehly; 2:15.74) and the 400-yard freestyle relay with Lindsay Helferich, Pentlarge, Gonzalez-Garcia and Haebig in the pool (3:28.68).

Saturday in Lawrence, the Big Red took second in the 200-yard medley relay with Gonzalez-Garcia, Beeler, Posthuma and Helferich (1:45.45).

In the 1000-yard freestyle, Flatt found another second place finish for the Huskers in the 1000-yard freestyle (10:20.33).

Haebig posted a second place finish in the 200-yard freestyle (1:53.27) and Morgan McCafferty finished third in the 100-yard backstroke (57.70).

Following Beeler’s first-place win in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:03.66), Posthuma posted a second-place finish in the 200-yard butterfly (2:05.63). Freshman Izzie Murray followed Posthuma for third (2:05.63).

The Huskers secured the top two in the one-meter dive with Knapton (303.15) and Katrina Voge (250.95).

Anna McDonald finished second in the 200-yard backstroke (2:03.69) and Ehly knotched first in the 200-yard breaststroke for the second time this weekend (2:16.51).

Haebig found her first first-place finish of the weekend in the 500-yard freestyle (5:00.71).

In the three-meter dive, Knapton (337.80) and Voge (268.58) came in first and second, respectively.

Beeler posted a first-place finish in the 200-yard individual medley (2:06.34), followed by Ehly for second (2:07.34).

The Huskers completed the meet coming in second in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:31.51).

After this weekend, the Huskers advance to 2-2 on the season.

The divers will be back in action at the Minnesota Invitational in Minneapolis, Minn. Nov. 9-11. The Huskers will return to the Devaney Natatorium on January 20 to host Big Ten foe Illinois.

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Fueled by stellar performance in the 400-yard freestyle relay, the Kansas swimming and diving team defeated former Big 12 foe Nebraska, 159-141, Saturday afternoon inside Robinson Natatorium.

Kansas held a 146-137 advantage heading into that final race, and was neck-and-neck with the Cornhuskers at the first split. That is when sophomore Jenny Nusbaum took over. Nusbaum swam the Jayhawks’ “A” relay team into first place with the fastest split of the day (51.46), and it was all KU after that.

Junior Haley Bishop and sophomore Carly Straight closed the final 200 yards in 1:44.35 to pace that relay team to a 3:28.13 finish and Kansas victory over Nebraska.

“We knew it was going to come down to the last relay,” head coach Clark Campbell said. “We knew we were going to get out to a strong first part and knew that Nebraska was really tough in the middle and at the end. Good thing we did what we needed to do coming out of the gate and then finishing like we did in such a dominating fashion.”

Kansas won 10 of the 16 events scheduled in the dual meet, including the first four races in a row.

The Jayhawks earned gold in the 200-yard medley relay to kick off the meet, before freshman Crissie Blomquist posted a six-second personal-best time in the 1,000-yard freestyle to take the top spot in 10:13.93.

That fast start continued to the 200-yard freestyle where freshman Lauryn Parrish swam a personal-best time of 1:51.34 to pick up another nine points for the Jayhawks. She also claimed the top spot in the 200-yard backstroke with a career-best time of 2:01.92.

Freshman Manon Manning followed suit and shaved 1.03 seconds off her 100-yard backstroke time to take home the gold over senior teammate Madison Hutchison , who finished second with a season-best time of 56.78.

“This is our best dual meet up until this point,” Campbell said. “It was nice to have everyone available. The big thing is that each meet in this three-week span built on the previous meet. Every meet has gotten better and that is what we want to see. We are taking a lot of momentum with us into our mid-season invite.”

Kansas kept it rolling when freshman Ellie Flanagan won the 200-yard butterfly in 2:04.62, and Bishop claimed the top spot in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly with times of 23.97 and 56.16, respectively – both times were a season-best performance. Straight then earned the winning time in the 100-yard freestyle with a 52.77 performance.

However, thanks to the diving events and the 500-yard freestyle, Nebraska was able to pull within nine points heading into that last relay, where Kansas put its final stamp on the meet to score 13 of a possible 17 points for the win.

“I was hoping that we would be here,” Campbell said. “We had people that were on and off, and that is the way dual meets go, but for the most part we had a lot of top performances. It was a good way to end this chunk of dual meets and we couldn’t ask for anything more heading into our mid-season invite in two weeks.”

The Jayhawks are back in action Nov. 17-19, as the team will split in two for the Kansas Classic and Kansas Dive Invite. The Kansas Classic will be hosted at the Capitol Federal Natatorium in Topeka, Kansas, while the Kansas Dive Invite will take place inside Robinson Natatorium.