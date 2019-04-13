Distance Freestyler Emma Sullivan Commits to South Carolina for 2020-21

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Pawleys Island, South Carolina’s Emma Sullivan has announced her intention to swim for the Gamecocks beginning with the 2020-21 school year. She will join fellow in-state verbal commits Gabi Reed and Riley Parker in the class of 2024.

“I am very excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at the University of South Carolina. It is beyond words to finally say I will be attending my dream school in the fall of 2020, and I am so happy to be apart [sic] of such a great family and team! I would like to thank my family, friends, coaches, and most importantly the big man upstairs because it wouldn’t be possible without them! It’s great to be a gamecock! #spursup #cocksby90”

A junior at Waccamaw High School, Sullivan is a two-time SCHSL 3A state champion in the 500 free (2017, 2018) and a one-time state champion in the 200 free (2017). As a sophomore she won both events, going 1:55.65 in the 200 and 5:06.91 in the 500. In October 2018, she repeated her victory in the 500 (winning by more than 9 seconds with 5:05.14), and was runner-up in the 200 (1:55.36).

In club swimming, where she represents South Carolina Swim Club, Sullivan concentrates on the longer end of the freestyle range and the 200 back, 200 fly, and 400 IM. Since the start of her junior year she has improved her lifetime bests in the 200/500 free, 100/200 back, 100/200 fly, and 400 IM. Last summer, she notched PBs in the LCM 200/800/1500 free, 100/200 back, and 100 fly at South Carolina LSC Long Course State Championships.

Sullivan competed recently at the Short Course State Championships and finaled in the 200 free, 500 free, 200 fly, and 400 IM. She won the 1650 free and was runner-up in the 1000.

Top SCY times:

200 free – 1:55.07

500 free – 4:59.90

1000 free – 10:12.03

1650 free – 17:03.37

200 back – 2:06.80

200 fly – 2:09.49

400 IM – 4:36.33

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6881 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.