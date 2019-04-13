Ledecky: “You never really know, coming down from altitude, how you’re going to feel” (Video)

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – RICHMOND
- April 10-13, 2019
- Collegiate School Aquatics Center, Richmond, VA
- Meet information
- Psych Sheets
- Live results
- TV/Live Stream Schedule
- Live Stream – USA Swimming (Prelims & Finals)
- Live Stream – NBC Sports (Finals)
- Thursday Finals Heat Sheet
Reported by Spencer Penland.
WOMEN’S 200 FREE
- PSS Record: Katie Ledecky – 1:54.43
Top 3:
- GOLD: Katie Ledecky – 1:56.28
- SILVER: Leah Smith – 1:57.54
- BRONZE: Madisyn Cox – 1:58.76
Katie Ledecky led the race from start to finish, knocking another 8-tenths of a second off her prelims time. Ledecky also kept all 4 of her 50 splits under 30 seconds. Leah Smith was in 2nd throughout the race, taking a little over half a second off her prelims time. Madisyn Cox held off a late charge by Katie Drabot to take Bronze tonight, taking another second off her drop from this morning.
14-year-old Claire Tuggle took the B final of the 200 free, roaring home in 30.17 to finish in 2:01.21, roughly a second faster than this morning.
Leave a Reply