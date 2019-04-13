Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Ledecky: “You never really know, coming down from altitude, how you’re going to feel” (Video)

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – RICHMOND

Reported by Spencer Penland.

WOMEN’S 200 FREE

Top 3:

Katie Ledecky led the race from start to finish, knocking another 8-tenths of a second off her prelims time. Ledecky also kept all 4 of her 50 splits under 30 seconds. Leah Smith was in 2nd throughout the race, taking a little over half a second off her prelims time. Madisyn Cox held off a late charge by Katie Drabot to take Bronze tonight, taking another second off her drop from this morning.

14-year-old Claire Tuggle took the B final of the 200 free, roaring home in 30.17 to finish in 2:01.21, roughly a second faster than this morning.

