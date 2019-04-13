Sprinter Matthew Dieffenthaller Commits to Penn

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Matthew Dieffenthaller of Tampa, Florida has announced he plans to swim for the University of Pennsylvania in the fall. He will join Jack Hamilton, Kevin Tu, and Mark McCrary in the Quakers’ class of 2023.

“I am thrilled and honored to announce my commitment to the University of Pennsylvania. I look forward to furthering my swimming career with Coach Schnur and my academics at this stellar university. Additionally, thank you to my club coach of St. Petersburg Aquatics, Coach Fred Lewis, for his incredible support and constant drive for higher levels of success in and out of the pool. Lastly, I am forever grateful to my family and teammates for their support. Go Quakers!”

Dieffenthaller is a senior at Berkeley Preparatory School in Tampa. He swims year-round for Saint Petersburg Aquatics. He recently competed at the 2019 TYR ISCA Junior Championship Cup and took 3rd in the 50m free (with a PB of 23.81) and 2nd in the 100m free (52.08), and he was 33rd in prelims in the 100 fly (52.10). In high school swimming, he placed third in the 50 free (20.64) and was runner-up in the 100 free (45.02) at the 2018 FHSAA Class 1A State Championships. His father, Mark Dieffenthaller, wrote to SwimSwam to explain, “Matthew has an interesting story – 4 weeks before high school State swimming in 1a Florida classification (w Bolles) he broke his foot bone and could not kick or dive / he barely made State, but in the end got 2nd and 3rd at State in individual events.”

Dieffenthaller’s best times would have scored points for the Quakers in the C finals of the 50 free and 200 free at 2019 Ivy League Championships.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 20.64

100 free – 45.02

200 free – 1:40.54

100 fly – 50.45

