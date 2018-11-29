Penn Secures Verbal Commitment from TNAQ’s Jack Hamilton

Jack Hamilton of Knoxville, Tennessee has verbally committed to the application process* at the University of Pennsylvania. He will join the class of 2023 with Kevin Tu and Mark McCrary.

“I chose UPenn because I feel like it’s going to be the perfect place for me to grow as a student-athlete. I’m excited to pursue the educational opportunities UPenn provides while also being able to compete at a collegiate level.”

A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, Hamilton is a senior at the Webb School of Knoxville. He is a versatile talent who swims 100/200 breast, 100/200 back, and 200/400 IM. As a junior, Hamilton placed 3rd in the 200 IM (1:52.68) and 4th in the 100 back (50.58) at the 2018 TISCA Tennessee High School Championships. He also led off the 9th-place 200 medley relay (23.63) and contributed a leg (21.58) to the 9th-place 200 free relay.

Hamilton does his club swimming with Larry Hough at Tennessee Aquatics. He has competed at Junior Nationals and USA Futures in each of the last 2 years.

This summer he went lifetime bests in the 50/100 back, 200 breast, and 200/400 IM at the Southeastern LSC Long Course Championships. He was an A-finalist in the 50/100/200 back, 200 breast, and 200/400 IM. Between last December’s Winter Juniors East and the Southern Premier Classic in March, he improved his PBs in the SCY 50/100 free, 100/200 back, 200 breast, and 200/400 IM.

Hamilton would have scored for the Quakers at 2018 Ivy League Men’s Championships in the C finals of the 100/200 back, 100 breast, and 400 IM.

100 breast – 59.77/1:10.67

200 breast – 2:06.70/2:25.44

100 back – 50.02/59.44

200 back – 1:49.09/2:12.60

200 IM – 1:51.13/2:10.50

400 IM – 4:00.24/4:38.22

*IVY LEAGUE DISCLAIMER: A “verbal commitment” by a coach is not an offer of admission, as only the Admissions Office has that authority. An Ivy League coach can only commit his or her support in the admissions process. Moreover, an Ivy League Likely Letter is not an offer of admission to the university.

