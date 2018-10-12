Irvine Novaquatics’ Kevin Tu Verbally Commits to Penn

Irvine, California’s Kevin Tu has verbally committed to the application process at the University of Pennsylvania*. Tu is a senior at Santa Margarita Catholic High School; he swims year-round for Irvine Novaquatics.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Pennsylvania! I would like to thank my family, friends, and swim team for the unconditional support and love that they have given me. I cannot wait to study at the most prestigious business school in the country and swim for an amazing program! Go Quakers!”

Tu won the consolation final in the 100 back and placed 16th in the 100 fly at the 2018 CIF-Southern Section Division I Championships in May. He also contributed to the 5th-place 200 medley relay and 14th-place 400 free relay, helping the Eagles finish 8th among the men’s teams. In club swimming he updated all his LCM times this summer: 50/100 free, 50/100/200 back, 100 fly, and 400 IM.

Tu will join the Quakers with fellow Southern Californian Mark McCrary. He told SwimSwam, “I cannot wait to be with my future roommate Mark McCrary! I have known him since I was a little kid :)” The Penn men’s team finished 5th of 8 teams at 2018 Ivy League Men’s Championships.

Top SCY times:

200 back – 1:47.63

100 back – 49.85

50 back – 23.68

500 free – 4:35.43

200 free – 1:40.98

200 IM – 1:51.21

*IVY LEAGUE DISCLAIMER: A “verbal commitment” by a coach is not an offer of admission, as only the Admissions Office has that authority. An Ivy League coach can only commit his or her support in the admissions process. Moreover, an Ivy League Likely Letter is not an offer of admission to the university.

