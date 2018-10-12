Practice Tips, Exercises for Beginner Swimmers

With the onset of summer, we head back to the pool, excited to get wet and cool off but struggling to remember what gear to bring and which skills to practice first. In this blog post, we’ll discuss necessary gear, practice tips, and exercises for beginning swimmers.

Swim gear is relatively simple and easy to carry. Here are a few essentials to have on-hand:

A comfortable, practical swimsuit that will stay on when jumping, diving, or swimming.

A towel – and sunscreen for outside!

A good pair of goggles, tinted for outside use (like sunglasses) or clear for swimming indoors. Test the fit of several, you can carefully remove them from packaging either in-store (if allowed) or at home, planning to return them if they don’t fit well. The outside of the eyepiece, which is usually cushioned, should suction on to the area, making a little ‘pop’ when you pull it off. It should not leak. Not every pair of goggles fits every face, so prepare for a little trial-and-error.

Read More at SafeSplash

ABOUT SafeSplash

FRANCHISE OVERVIEW: A swim school with over a decade of proven success with more than five million swimming lessons taught. SafeSplash’s focus is providing excellence and unexpected value to our franchisees and customers.

MISSION: Learning to swim is a defining experience in a child’s life, an experience that creates lasting memories similar to learning to ride a bike. But unlike riding a bike, swimming is important to your child’s safety and development. At SafeSplash, we understand…swimming is a life skill®. Our mission is to provide the best possible experience, instructors, curriculum, and environment to the families that we have the honor of serving. We offer a positive, fun experience to our students with the goal of helping them become a safe, happy, confident, lifelong swimmers.

SafeSplash is a part of the Streamline Brands Family

SafeSplash | Swimtastic | SwimLabs

Swim Training courtesy of Streamline Brands, a SwimSwam Partner.