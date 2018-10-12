High-Level International Meet Calendar For Remainder Of 2018

With less than 3 months left in 2018, there are still numerous international meets on the calendar featuring our favorite swimming stars from around the globe. Below is a list of the high-profile elite meets taking place later this month, in November, as well as December.

While most nations have already determined their Short Course World Champions rosters, others will be selecting their squads based off of meets come up, such as the Chinese Nationals and Korean Sports Festival, which both start tomorrow, October 13th.

Take a look and mark your calendars for the myriad swimming events yet to unfold around the world as we near the end of the year.

October 2018

10/13/18 – 10/18/18 – 99th Korean Sports Festival

10/13/18 – 10/17/18 – Chinese Nationals

10/19 – 10/20 – TYR Open Ystad Grand Prix 2

10/19 – 10/21 – Swim Cup Amsterdam

10/20 – 10/21 – Manchester International Swim Meet

10/20 – 10/22 – Finnish Open

10/25 – 10/27 – Australian Short Course Championships

10/26 – 10/28 – International Swimming Festival (ISF Aachen)

10/27 – 10/28 – Japan Selection Trial Competition*

10/31 – 11/04 – Swedish Short Course Championships

November 2018

11/02 – 11/03 – Riga Sprint

11/02 – 11/04 – FINA World Cup Beijing

11/02 – 11/04 – North Sea Swim Meet

11/07 – 11/12 – Russian National Short Course Championships

11/09 – 11/10 – Nico Sapio Trophy

11/09 – 11/11 – BUCS Short Course Championships

11/09 – 11/11 – FINA World Cup Tokyo

11/10 – 11/11 – Belgian Open Short Course Swimming Championships

11/15 – 11/17 – FINA World Cup Singapore

11/15 – 11/18 – Campeonato de España Absoluto de Invierno

11/17 – 11/18 – 8th Singapore National Short Course Swimming Championships

11/28 – 12/01 – U.S. Winter Nationals

December 2018