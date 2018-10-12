High-Level International Meet Calendar For Remainder Of 2018

With less than 3 months left in 2018, there are still numerous international meets on the calendar featuring our favorite swimming stars from around the globe. Below is a list of the high-profile elite meets taking place later this month, in November, as well as December.
While most nations have already determined their Short Course World Champions rosters, others will be selecting their squads based off of meets come up, such as the Chinese Nationals and Korean Sports Festival, which both start tomorrow, October 13th.
Take a look and mark your calendars for the myriad swimming events yet to unfold around the world as we near the end of the year.
October 2018
- 10/13/18 – 10/18/18 – 99th Korean Sports Festival
- 10/13/18 – 10/17/18 – Chinese Nationals
- 10/19 – 10/20 – TYR Open Ystad Grand Prix 2
- 10/19 – 10/21 – Swim Cup Amsterdam
- 10/20 – 10/21 – Manchester International Swim Meet
- 10/20 – 10/22 – Finnish Open
- 10/25 – 10/27 – Australian Short Course Championships
- 10/26 – 10/28 – International Swimming Festival (ISF Aachen)
- 10/27 – 10/28 – Japan Selection Trial Competition*
- 10/31 – 11/04 – Swedish Short Course Championships
November 2018
- 11/02 – 11/03 – Riga Sprint
- 11/02 – 11/04 – FINA World Cup Beijing
- 11/02 – 11/04 – North Sea Swim Meet
- 11/07 – 11/12 – Russian National Short Course Championships
- 11/09 – 11/10 – Nico Sapio Trophy
- 11/09 – 11/11 – BUCS Short Course Championships
- 11/09 – 11/11 – FINA World Cup Tokyo
- 11/10 – 11/11 – Belgian Open Short Course Swimming Championships
- 11/15 – 11/17 – FINA World Cup Singapore
- 11/15 – 11/18 – Campeonato de España Absoluto de Invierno
- 11/17 – 11/18 – 8th Singapore National Short Course Swimming Championships
- 11/28 – 12/01 – U.S. Winter Nationals
December 2018
- 12/07 – 12/09 – Scottish Short Course National Championships
- 12/11 – 12/16 – FINA Short Course World Championships
- 12/16 – 12/20 – KZNA (South Africa) Premier Championships
- 12/20 – 12/21 – Lausanne Swim Cup
Is Sjostrom going to miss one of the world cups for Swedish nationals?