Billikens Bring in Verbal Commitment from Freestyler Sophie Kishish

Sophie Kishish, a senior at Visitation High School in Saint Paul, Minnesota, has verbally committed to Saint Louis University for 2019-20. Kishish is a freestyler who excels at the longer end of the range. At the 2017 MSHSL Girls A Swim & Dive Championships, she placed 3rd in the 500 free (5:09.01) and 6th in the 200 free (1:54.28), led off the runner-up 400 free relay (54.14), and anchored the 4th-place 200 free relay (25.42).

Kishish does her year-round swimming with Blackline Aquatics. This summer she updated her times in the LCM 1500 free, 200 back, and 200 IM at the 2018 TYR ISCA Summer Senior Championships, placing 3rd, 22nd, and 37th in the respective events. She was also 22nd in the 200m free and 50m back. Last spring she improved in the 50/1650 free, 50/100/200 back, 50 fly, and 400 IM.

Kishish’s top times would have been very close to scoring at the 2018 Atlantic-10 Championships. With only an A final and a B final, she would have just missed adding points to the Billikens’ tally in the 1650 free (16th place was 17:21) and in the 500 free (it took 4:59.85 to get a second swim).

1650 free – 17:27.81

1000 free – 10:32.47

500 free – 5:07.74

200 free – 1:54.21

100 free – 53.26

