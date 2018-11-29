U.S. SC Worlds Team Will Have Nearly Double The Lead Time of Pan Pacs

USA Swimming’s Short Course World Championships team will have nearly twice as much time to adjust to Hangzhou, China as the 2018 Pan Pacs team had in Tokyo. The Short Course Worlds team will leave the United States seven days before the start of competition.

USA Swimming selection procedures say that the Short Course Worlds team will leave the U.S. on December 4th, though their site for the next few days is still listed as TBD. They’ll start their official “international training” in Hangzhou, China on December 7, with the meet beginning on December 11.

The Pan Pacs travel and training camp schedule was much more compressed, with the team spending six days in California at a domestic training camp before beginning training in Tokyo on August 5. The Pan Pacs meet began four days later on August 9, a fact some blame for a lackluster showing by the American team at Pan Pacs, at least until a huge final day boosted the team’s medal totals.

The Short Course Worlds travel schedule is still a long ways off from the corresponding long course schedule, though. Selection criteria for next summer’s 2019 World Championships show the team training in Kobe, Japan beginning on July 9, then moving to Gwangju, South Korea on July 17. The meet begins on July 21, giving the team 12 days in the meet time zone before competition.

