7 Gold Medals Salvages USA from Historic Lows to Close 2018 Pan Pacs

Thanks to a monster medal count on Sunday, where the U.S. won 7 events (as compared to just 11 on the first 3 days combined), the Americans salvaged a historically-sound meet from the 2018 Pan Pacific Swimming Championships. With still the open water events to come, the 18 gold medals are more than Team USA won in 2014, and the 43 medals are the same number.
That gives the Americans over half of the pool-swimming golds (they could dip below that if they win neither open water race) and 41% of the total medals, both of which are so far slightly better than 2014 (which in itself was a down year).
The 1999 team, which actually lost the medals table to Australia based on the traditional gold-silver-bronze sort (both countries had 13 golds, Australia had more bronze, US had more total medals), is still the low-water mark for the Americans at this meet.
U.S. Medal Counts By Year:
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|% of Golds
|% of Total
|2018
|18
|14
|11
|43
|51.43%
|40.95%
|2014
|16
|13
|14
|43
|44.44%
|39.81%
|2010
|28
|18
|10
|56
|66.67%
|43.75%
|2006
|26
|18
|4
|48
|72.22%
|44.04%
|2002
|21
|16
|15
|52
|61.76%
|50.98%
|1999
|13
|10
|12
|35
|39.39%
|36.46%
|1997
|19
|13
|16
|48
|54.29%
|47.06%
|1995
|15
|16
|10
|41
|44.12%
|40.20%
|1993
|23
|11
|11
|45
|67.65%
|44.12%
|1991
|25
|13
|19
|57
|73.53%
|55.88%
|1989
|23
|18
|12
|53
|67.65%
|51.96%
|1987
|14
|13
|7
|34
|43.75%
|35.42%
|1985
|24
|15
|9
|48
|75.00%
|49.48%
Note: medal counts may differ from ‘official’ counts, where non-Olympic events haven’t always been included. This tally is a best effort at including all races competed at the meets.
The Americans are guaranteed of winning their 5th-straight medals table at the meet, and to continue their perfect streak of having the most total medals.
Australia came away with from the pool with the most relay wins: taking all 3 women’s races (in Championship Records), plus the mixed medley. The American men won 2 relays, while Brazil’s win in the men’s 400 free relay (after the American DQ) was their first ever at this meet.
Final Pool Swimming Medals Table, 2018 Pan Pac Championships
|Rank
|Nation
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|United States
|18
|14
|11
|43
|2
|Australia
|8
|12
|7
|27
|3
|Japan
|6
|7
|10
|23
|4
|Canada
|2
|2
|4
|8
|5
|Brazil
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Total
|35
|36
|34
|105
Still feels like they did bad tho, right?
there i nothing bad in my feelings towards their medal haul . There are learning a lot through the challenges caused by a strange set of strategies & and only 8 days to adjust to the jet lag .
OMG – please don’t tell me that Nathan Adrian just did that after finishing the medley relay. Where is the anchor swimmer from the Philippines? Where is Nathan Adrian? I think I am going to puke.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EzIY0gldaTE
At 7:44 and at 7:48. This cannot be happening to men’s relay. Someone who KNOWS FINA rules please say it isn’t so?
I will not speak the word until someone who knows confirms what I think just happened! (Puking, hands on head).
Video of men’s 4×100 Medley
https://youtu.be/EzIY0gldaTE
Thanks but the announce used the wrong names??
Only 5 countries won medals .. they need to invite more competition at this meet
south africa was invited, but they didn’t had the money to go, and china decided, like they always do, to rest their best for the Asian games.. other asian countries did the same.. having palau or fiji, just for the sake of having more , wont matter much, if those countries dont have good swimmers to win medals. ex, the Philippines..