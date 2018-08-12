7 Gold Medals Salvages USA from Historic Lows to Close 2018 Pan Pacs

2018 PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thanks to a monster medal count on Sunday, where the U.S. won 7 events (as compared to just 11 on the first 3 days combined), the Americans salvaged a historically-sound meet from the 2018 Pan Pacific Swimming Championships. With still the open water events to come, the 18 gold medals are more than Team USA won in 2014, and the 43 medals are the same number.

That gives the Americans over half of the pool-swimming golds (they could dip below that if they win neither open water race) and 41% of the total medals, both of which are so far slightly better than 2014 (which in itself was a down year).

The 1999 team, which actually lost the medals table to Australia based on the traditional gold-silver-bronze sort (both countries had 13 golds, Australia had more bronze, US had more total medals), is still the low-water mark for the Americans at this meet.

U.S. Medal Counts By Year:

Gold Silver Bronze Total % of Golds % of Total
2018 18 14 11 43 51.43% 40.95%
2014 16 13 14 43 44.44% 39.81%
2010 28 18 10 56 66.67% 43.75%
2006 26 18 4 48 72.22% 44.04%
2002 21 16 15 52 61.76% 50.98%
1999 13 10 12 35 39.39% 36.46%
1997 19 13 16 48 54.29% 47.06%
1995 15 16 10 41 44.12% 40.20%
1993 23 11 11 45 67.65% 44.12%
1991 25 13 19 57 73.53% 55.88%
1989 23 18 12 53 67.65% 51.96%
1987 14 13 7 34 43.75% 35.42%
1985 24 15 9 48 75.00% 49.48%

Note: medal counts may differ from ‘official’ counts, where non-Olympic events haven’t always been included. This tally is a best effort at including all races competed at the meets.

The Americans are guaranteed of winning their 5th-straight medals table at the meet, and to continue their perfect streak of having the most total medals.

Australia came away with from the pool with the most relay wins: taking all 3 women’s races (in Championship Records), plus the mixed medley. The American men won 2 relays, while Brazil’s win in the men’s 400 free relay (after the American DQ) was their first ever at this meet.

Final Pool Swimming Medals Table, 2018 Pan Pac Championships

Rank Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 United States 18 14 11 43
2 Australia 8 12 7 27
3 Japan 6 7 10 23
4 Canada 2 2 4 8
5 Brazil 1 1 2 4
Total 35 36 34 105

In This Story

10
Leave a Reply

5 Comment threads
5 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
9 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Steve Nolan

Still feels like they did bad tho, right?

Vote Up110Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
ERVINFORTHEWIN

there i nothing bad in my feelings towards their medal haul . There are learning a lot through the challenges caused by a strange set of strategies & and only 8 days to adjust to the jet lag .

Vote Up80Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Confused Commentator

OMG – please don’t tell me that Nathan Adrian just did that after finishing the medley relay. Where is the anchor swimmer from the Philippines? Where is Nathan Adrian? I think I am going to puke.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
19 minutes ago
Confused Commentator

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EzIY0gldaTE

At 7:44 and at 7:48. This cannot be happening to men’s relay. Someone who KNOWS FINA rules please say it isn’t so?

I will not speak the word until someone who knows confirms what I think just happened! (Puking, hands on head).

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
6 minutes ago
Love to Swim

Video of men’s 4×100 Medley

https://youtu.be/EzIY0gldaTE

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
franklin

Thanks but the announce used the wrong names??

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
3 minutes ago
Verram

Only 5 countries won medals .. they need to invite more competition at this meet

Vote Up1-2Vote Down Reply
53 minutes ago
Swimming4silver

south africa was invited, but they didn’t had the money to go, and china decided, like they always do, to rest their best for the Asian games.. other asian countries did the same.. having palau or fiji, just for the sake of having more , wont matter much, if those countries dont have good swimmers to win medals. ex, the Philippines..

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
7 minutes ago

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!