7 Gold Medals Salvages USA from Historic Lows to Close 2018 Pan Pacs

2018 PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thanks to a monster medal count on Sunday, where the U.S. won 7 events (as compared to just 11 on the first 3 days combined), the Americans salvaged a historically-sound meet from the 2018 Pan Pacific Swimming Championships. With still the open water events to come, the 18 gold medals are more than Team USA won in 2014, and the 43 medals are the same number.

That gives the Americans over half of the pool-swimming golds (they could dip below that if they win neither open water race) and 41% of the total medals, both of which are so far slightly better than 2014 (which in itself was a down year).

The 1999 team, which actually lost the medals table to Australia based on the traditional gold-silver-bronze sort (both countries had 13 golds, Australia had more bronze, US had more total medals), is still the low-water mark for the Americans at this meet.

U.S. Medal Counts By Year:

Gold Silver Bronze Total % of Golds % of Total 2018 18 14 11 43 51.43% 40.95% 2014 16 13 14 43 44.44% 39.81% 2010 28 18 10 56 66.67% 43.75% 2006 26 18 4 48 72.22% 44.04% 2002 21 16 15 52 61.76% 50.98% 1999 13 10 12 35 39.39% 36.46% 1997 19 13 16 48 54.29% 47.06% 1995 15 16 10 41 44.12% 40.20% 1993 23 11 11 45 67.65% 44.12% 1991 25 13 19 57 73.53% 55.88% 1989 23 18 12 53 67.65% 51.96% 1987 14 13 7 34 43.75% 35.42% 1985 24 15 9 48 75.00% 49.48%

Note: medal counts may differ from ‘official’ counts, where non-Olympic events haven’t always been included. This tally is a best effort at including all races competed at the meets.

The Americans are guaranteed of winning their 5th-straight medals table at the meet, and to continue their perfect streak of having the most total medals.

Australia came away with from the pool with the most relay wins: taking all 3 women’s races (in Championship Records), plus the mixed medley. The American men won 2 relays, while Brazil’s win in the men’s 400 free relay (after the American DQ) was their first ever at this meet.

Final Pool Swimming Medals Table, 2018 Pan Pac Championships