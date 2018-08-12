Ruck Becomes Most Decorated Canadian At Single Pan Pacs With 5 Medals

2018 PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Taylor Ruck closed out the Pan Pacific Championships with a historic fifth medal on the final night in Tokyo, breaking the record for most medals won by a Canadian at a single Pan Pacs.

Ruck’s fifth medal, won in the women’s 200 backstroke, broke a seven-way tie for most medals won by a Canadian at the Pan Pacific Championships, as six others have won four.

Ruck walked away with one gold, one silver and three bronzes, winning the 200 freestyle in a new Commonwealth and Championship Record and adding an individual silver in the 200 back and a bronze in the 100 freestyle. She won two more bronzes in the 400 and 800 free relays.

“I just wanted to do the best that I could and it’s so amazing to be able to accomplish that,” Ruck said. “I couldn’t have done it without my relay teammates and all of Team Canada. “This sets my expectations higher,” she added. “I just love Japan and hopefully I’ll be able to come back here in two years (for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games).”

Ruck also set the all-time record for medals won at the Commonwealth Games earlier this year, picking up eight to join Ralph Hutton (1966) of Canada, and Australians Susie O’Neill (1998) and Emily Seebohm (2010).

Taylor Ruck Medals, 2018 Pan Pacs:

Gold – 200 freestyle – 1:54.44 (Commonwealth, Pan Pac Record)

Silver – 200 backstroke – 2:06.41

Bronze – 100 freestyle – 52.72 (personal best)

Bronze – 400 free relay – 3:34.07 (52.85 lead-off)

Bronze – 800 free relay – 7:47.28 (1:54.08 split)

In addition to her Commonwealth Record in the 200 freestyle, the 18-year-old also set a new personal best in the 100 free, falling just .02 shy of Penny Oleksiak‘s Canadian Record of 52.70.

Ruck also had a pair of 4th place finishes in the 50 free (24.47) and the 400 medley relay, where she anchored the Canadians in a blazing 51.72. She missed a medal in those events by a combined 26-one-hundredths of a second. She also would’ve had a shot at a medal in the 100 back, but opted to scratch out of that event with the 100 free and 4×200 free relay falling on the same day.

Quotes courtesy of Swimming Canada.