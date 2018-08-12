Sun Yang Guns For 200-1500 Free Sweep At Asian Games

2018 ASIAN GAMES

Sunday, August 19th – Friday, August 24th (swimming)

GBK Aquatic Center, Jakarta, Indonesia

LCM

Official Meet Site

Although the start lists haven’t yet been released for the 2018 Asian Games, China’s powerhouse Sun Yang has reportedly revealed his competitive events for the international meet, which starts on Sunday, August 19th in Jakarta. The 26-year-old is set to swim the 200m, 400m, 800m and 1500m freestyle events, while also taking on at least the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay.

At the 2014 edition of these prestigious continental Games, Sun took gold in the 400m free and 1500m free, while also snagging silver in the 200m free behind Japan’s Kosuke Hagino. In Incheon back in 2014, Sun was also a member of his nation’s gold medal-winning 4x100m freestyle relay. With his opting out of the individual 100m free event in Jakarta, it’s uncertain whether the freestyle ace will compete on that sprint relay this time around.

Whether 2015 World Champion in the 100m freestyle Ning Zetao will be competing at this year’s Asian Games is unknown. The 25-year-old had been training with Aussie coach Matt Brown in Brisbane which rendered a solid 47.92 at the 2017 National Games of China. But, the Chinese star has not competed at an elite meet since.

Additional events expected for key Chinese athletes, as announced by Beijing Evening News, are below: