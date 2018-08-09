Taylor Ruck Lowers Canadian, Pan Pac Records To Win Women’s 200 Free

2018 PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

In the first major upset of the Pan Pacific Championships, Canadian Taylor Ruck pulled off a gold medal-winning swim in the women’s 200 freestyle to lower both the Pan Pacific Championship and Canadian National Records.

Ruck went head-to-head with American Katie Ledecky, the 2016 Olympic gold medalist and the only swimmer in the world faster than her this year, and came out on top in a time of 1:54.44. That lowers her own Canadian Record of 1:54.81, set at the Commonwealth Games where she also won gold, and also removes Ledecky’s Championship Record of 1:55.16 set in the prelims. Ruck also now overtakes Ledecky’s 1:54.52 from the Santa Clara Pro Swim for the fastest time in the world this year.

Ledecky ended up with the bronze in 1:55.15, as Japan’s Rikako Ikee edged past her on the final 50 for silver to lower her Asian Record in 1:54.85.

Comparing Ruck’s old and new Canadian Records, the difference tonight really came in the middle 100, where she split 58.31 compared to 58.99 at the Commonwealth Games. She was slightly faster on the opening and closing 50 on the Gold Coast.

Taylor Ruck Canadian Record Split Comparison

Ruck, 2018 Commonwealth Games Ruck, 2018 Pan Pacs 26.68 26.82 56.04 (29.36) 55.73 (28.91) 1:25.67 (29.63) 1:25.13 (29.40) 1:54.81 (29.14) 1:54.44 (29.31) 1:54.81 1:54.44

Additionally, Ruck moves up to 5th all-time in this event, while Ikee is now in a tie for 10th.