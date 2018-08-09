Rikako Ikee Drops 200 Free Asian Record In 1:54.85

2018 PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Japan’s Rikako Ikee pulled off a silver medal-winning performance in the women’s 200 freestyle at the Pan Pacific Championships, breaking her own Asian and Japanese Records in a time of 1:54.85. Ikee had lowered the records in February down to 1:55.04 at the Konami Open. Prior to that swim, her personal best was a 1:56.33, and the Asian Record had belonged to China’s Pang Jiaying (1:55.05) from the 2008 Olympic Games.

Katie Ledecky of the U.S. was the favorite coming into the final after setting a new meet record (1:55.16) in the prelims, but it was Canadian Taylor Ruck who really attacked the final and held a lead of six-tenths over Ledecky and Ikee heading into the final 50.

Both Ikee and Ledecky gained ground on Ruck coming home, but it was Ikee who used the fastest final 50 in the field (29.05) to overtake Ledecky and snatch the silver in 1:54.85. Ruck set a new meet and Canadian Record for gold in 1:54.44, and Ledecky was back for bronze in 1:55.15.

In addition to breaking the Asian Record, the 18-year-old also moved into a tie with Australian Ariarne Titmus for 10th all-time in the event. Titmus went her 1:54.85 at the Commonwealth Games in April, where she took silver to Ruck, but opted out of the event here as she chose to focus on the 800 free on the opening day of competition.