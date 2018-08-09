Apple Replaces Conger, Grothe Finke On 2019 Worlds Roster

2018 PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Zach Apple earned himself a 2019 Worlds relay spot in the 200 freestyle, avenging a Nationals DQ and bumping Jack Conger off that relay. Meanwhile Zane Grothe passed up Robert Finke for both the Pan Pacs silver medal and the 2019 Worlds spot in the 1500.

Conger is slated to make the Worlds team in the 100 fly. Finke, however, now gets bumped to the World University Games team for 2019.

There were no bumps on the women’s side, as most of the 200 freestylers weren’t able to better their Nationals times. Katie McLaughlin would have jumped into the mix instead of Melanie Margalis had she swum her 1:56.88 prelims time in the B final, but she added about a half-second and won’t make that relay at Worlds.

In addition, Townley Haas took over an individual 200 free entry – he was previously on the team as a relay-only swimmer. Moving into an individual role bumps him off the World University Games team, and shuffles the secondary meet lineups slightly. It should all be reflected in the embedded spreadsheet at the bottom of this page.

Worlds Qualifiers – Day 1 Pan Pacs Events

The following are the top 2 (or top 6 in relay events) based on combined results of Nationals Finals (denoted “Nats”) and Pan Pacs A and B Finals (denoted “Pan Pacs”). Athletes bumped from the team at Pan Pacs are crossed out.

The top 2 in every event earn individual swims at 2019 Worlds. 3rd and 4th in the relay events earn relay swims. 5th and 6th earn prelims relay swims, if roster space allows.

Women

100 breast

Lilly King, 1:05.36 (Nats) Katie Meili, 1:06.19 (Nats)

200 free

Katie Ledecky, 1:54.60 (Nats) Allison Schmitt, 1:55.82 (Nats) Gabby Deloof, 1:56.55 (Nats) Leah Smith, 1:56.93 (Nats) Simone Manuel, 1:57.01 (Nats) Melanie Margalis, 1:57.32 (Nats)

400 IM

Ally McHugh, 4:34.80 (Nats) Brooke Forde, 4:35.09 (Nats)

800 free

Katie Ledecky, 8:09.13 (Pan Pacs) Leah Smith, 8:17.21 (Pan Pacs)

Men

100 breast

Michael Andrew, 59.38 (Nats) Andrew Wilson, 59.43 (Nats)

200 free

Townley Haas, 1:45.56 (Pan Pacs) Andrew Seliskar, 1:45.70 (Nats) Blake Pieroni, 1:45.93 (Nats) Conor Dwyer, 1:46.08 (Nats) Jack Levant, 1:46.46 (Nats) Zach Apple, 1:46.78 (Pan Pacs) Jack Conger, 1:47.45 (Nats)

400 IM

Chase Kalisz, 4:07.95 (Pan Pacs) Jay Litherland, 4:10.21 (Nats)

1500 free

Full projected 2019 Rosters

As we did during Nationals, we’ll continue tracking projected rosters. Be aware that we’re updating these rosters as the meet progresses, so nothing here is official or finalized until the end of the meet. The italicized names are in line for spots based on Nationals results. As athletes lock in their roster spots, we’ll remove the italics from their names and events. Events in (parentheses) remain unofficial, pending Pan Pacs results.

Our embedded spreadsheet sometimes takes a few minutes after publishing to appear correctly on this page, even though we’ve already made the document public. If the sheet says permissions aren’t enabled, wait a few minutes for the embedded document to connect correctly.

Women

Men