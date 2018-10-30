Dressel, Andrew, Baker, Smith Head US Short Course Worlds Roster

Caeleb Dressel, Michael Andrew, Kathleen Baker and Leah Smith are among the multi-event stars headlining Team USA’s roster for the 2018 Short Course World Championships.

New pros Dressel and Baker, no longer tethered to a college meet schedule, will take on four and five individual events, respectively. Andrew, the summer’s breakout star for the United States, leads all male swimmers with five individual entries, while Smith will enter four races in Hangzhou, China.

Short Course Worlds is typically a unique Team USA lineup, with many of the top names declining spots, either to continue racing a college dual meet schedule or for other reasons. The lineup features a number of top names, but some very notable ones are also absent: five-time Olympic champ Katie Ledecky will not attend, nor will 7-time world champ Simone Manuel, two-time world champ Chase Kalisz or double Olympic champ Lilly King.

Here’s the full list of names from the U.S. 2019 World Championships roster who are not on the short course Worlds roster: Nathan Adrian, Townley Haas, Andrew Seliskar, Conor Dwyer, Jordan Wilimovsky, Chase Kalisz, Grant Shoults, Abrahm DeVine, Jay Litherland, Zach Apple, Jack LeVant, Simone Manuel, Margo Geer, Abbey Weitzeil, Katie Ledecky, Allison Schmitt, Gabby DeLoof, Hali Flickinger, Lilly King, Micah Sumrall, Ally McHugh, Ashley Twichell, Regan Smith, Katie McLaughlin, Katie Drabot, Brooke Forde.

The lineup features 17 women and 18 men. USA Swimming selected its lineup from the overall 2018-2019 U.S. National Team, which was determined by the results of several long course meets over the summer. You can see full selection criteria here. Short Course Worlds will take place in Hangzhou, China from December 11-16.

You can see the full roster below, or by following this link.

Women (17):

Haley Anderson

Kathleen Baker

Lisa Bratton

Erika Brown

Veronica Burchill

Mallory Comerford

Kelsi Dahlia

Bethany Galat

Molly Hannis

Madison Kennedy

Annie Lazor

Melanie Margalis

Katie Meili

Lia Neal

Leah Smith

Olivia Smoliga

Kendyl Stewart

Men (18):

Michael Andrew

Gunnar Bentz

Michael Chadwick

Jack Conger

Kyle DeCoursey

Caeleb Dressel

Matt Grevers

Zane Grothe

Zach Harting

Ryan Held

Michael Jensen

Ryan Murphy

Jacob Pebley

Blake Pieroni

Josh Prenot

Kieran Smith

Andrew Wilson

Justin Wright

Head Coaches: