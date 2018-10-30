Dressel, Andrew, Baker, Smith Head US Short Course Worlds Roster

Caeleb Dressel, Michael Andrew, Kathleen Baker and Leah Smith are among the multi-event stars headlining Team USA’s roster for the 2018 Short Course World Championships.
New pros Dressel and Baker, no longer tethered to a college meet schedule, will take on four and five individual events, respectively. Andrew, the summer’s breakout star for the United States, leads all male swimmers with five individual entries, while Smith will enter four races in Hangzhou, China.
Short Course Worlds is typically a unique Team USA lineup, with many of the top names declining spots, either to continue racing a college dual meet schedule or for other reasons. The lineup features a number of top names, but some very notable ones are also absent: five-time Olympic champ Katie Ledecky will not attend, nor will 7-time world champ Simone Manuel, two-time world champ Chase Kalisz or double Olympic champ Lilly King.
Here’s the full list of names from the U.S. 2019 World Championships roster who are not on the short course Worlds roster: Nathan Adrian, Townley Haas, Andrew Seliskar, Conor Dwyer, Jordan Wilimovsky, Chase Kalisz, Grant Shoults, Abrahm DeVine, Jay Litherland, Zach Apple, Jack LeVant, Simone Manuel, Margo Geer, Abbey Weitzeil, Katie Ledecky, Allison Schmitt, Gabby DeLoof, Hali Flickinger, Lilly King, Micah Sumrall, Ally McHugh, Ashley Twichell, Regan Smith, Katie McLaughlin, Katie Drabot, Brooke Forde.
The lineup features 17 women and 18 men. USA Swimming selected its lineup from the overall 2018-2019 U.S. National Team, which was determined by the results of several long course meets over the summer. You can see full selection criteria here. Short Course Worlds will take place in Hangzhou, China from December 11-16.
You can see the full roster below, or by following this link.
Women (17):
- Haley Anderson
- Kathleen Baker
- Lisa Bratton
- Erika Brown
- Veronica Burchill
- Mallory Comerford
- Kelsi Dahlia
- Bethany Galat
- Molly Hannis
- Madison Kennedy
- Annie Lazor
- Melanie Margalis
- Katie Meili
- Lia Neal
- Leah Smith
- Olivia Smoliga
- Kendyl Stewart
Men (18):
- Michael Andrew
- Gunnar Bentz
- Michael Chadwick
- Jack Conger
- Kyle DeCoursey
- Caeleb Dressel
- Matt Grevers
- Zane Grothe
- Zach Harting
- Ryan Held
- Michael Jensen
- Ryan Murphy
- Jacob Pebley
- Blake Pieroni
- Josh Prenot
- Kieran Smith
- Andrew Wilson
- Justin Wright
Head Coaches:
- Women’s team: Brian Smith (Athens Bulldog)
- Men’s team: Dave Salo (Trojan Swim Club)
Yes dressel!!
Though would have thought he could throw down a fast 100 IM. Schedule conflict?
Seeing Dressel and Baker is going to be awesome! WR watch!
200 Medley Record will be shattered if everyone is in form