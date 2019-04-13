Arina Surkova Finishes Russian Championships with 50 Fly National Record

2019 RUSSIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

A new Russian Record from Arina Surkova in the final of the women’s 50 fly highlighted the final day of competition in Moscow, Russia at the 2019 Russian Championships. The Russian Federation has not yet declared their official roster for the World Championships, but 29 swimmers both placed in the top 2 and swam under the World Championship standard set by the Russian Federation this week.

Surkova won the women’s 50 fly in 25.85, which in the process broke Svetlana Chimrova‘s Russian Record in the event. Chimrova swam 25.92 in 2015, though lately her focus has been more on the 200.

Surkova scratched the 100 fly earlier in the meet, but did place 2nd in the 50 free in 24.83. That was a lifetime best for her by 2-tenths, but this 50 fly did even more damage on her personal best, which was just 26.88 coming into the meet.

Chimrova, who didn’t hit a Russian qualifying standard in anything this week after having trouble with her health earlier this year, took 2nd in 26.34.

In the men’s 50 free, Russian sprint star Vlad Morozov won his first and only race of the meet, swimming a 21.55. That sits behind only Italy’s Andrea Vergani among world-leading times so far this season.

Morozov was the only swimmer to go sub-22 in this race; Ivan Kuzmenko was 2nd in 22.12, while the 100 free champion Vladislav Grinev tied for 3rd in 22.13 (with 100 and 200 backstroke champion Evgeny Rylov). That is still a big drop for Grinev, who came in to the meet with a lifetime best of 22.76 (from March of this year).

Other Day 5 Winners:

Andrei Minakov won the men’s 100 fly in 51.79. That’s under the invite time for the World Championships, though its slower than the 51.12 that he swam to win at the Youth Olympic Games in October. He was the only swimmer to hit the Worlds qualifying time in that race.

cruised to a win in the women’s 200 IM in 2:13.42. That’s 9-tenths of a second ahead of runner-up , with neither coming close to the Worlds selection standard of 2:12.56. After his lifetime best in the semi-finals on Thursday, Martin Malyutin swam another best time of 1:45.46 to win the men’s 200 free final on Friday. His best time coming into the meet was just 1:47.46, and he now ranks #1 in the world so far this season. Mikhail Dovgalyuk also swam a best time, touching 2nd in 1:46.08. Aleksandr Krasnykh was 3rd in 1:46.34, and Ivan Girev was 4th in 1:46.54. The Russians are the defending World Championship silver medalists in the 800 free relay. With Russian Record holder Danila Izotov apparently back out of the mix (he was entered in this meet but scratched all 3 of his events), Malyutin’s emergence comes at a good moment for the country.

Swimmers Who Have Hit the World Championship Qualifying Standard, After Conclusion of Meet

Men:

MEN’S ROSTER EVENT TIME Alexander Krasnykh 400 free 3:45.55 Martin Malyutin 400 free 3:46.67 Oleg Kostin 50 fly 22.74 Andrey Zhilkin 50 fly 23.06 Evgeny Rylov 100 back 52.84 Kliment Kolesnikov 100 back 53.03 Anton Chupkov 200 breast 2:07.00 Alexander Palatov 200 breast 2:08.70 Ilya Druzhinin 1500 free 14:59.86 Vladislav Grinev 100 free 47.65 Vlad Morozov 100 free 48.04 Andrey Zhilkin 200 IM 1:58.35 Andrey Nikolaev 50 breast 27.12 Kiril Prigoda 50 breast 27.17 Evgeny Rylov 200 back 1:54.00 Kliment Kolesnikov 200 back 1:56.07 Ilya Druzhinin 800 free 7:52.03 Alexander Egorov 800 free 7:52.03 Kliment Kolesnikov 50 back 24.77 Evgeny Rylov 50 back 24.83 Andrei Minakov 100 fly 51.79 Vlad Morozov 50 free 21.55 Kiril Prigoda 100 breast 59.52 Anton Chupkov 100 breast 59.57 Martin Malyutin 200 free 1:45.46 Mikhail Dovgalyuk 200 free 1:46.08 Andrei Minakov 100 fly 51.79

Women: