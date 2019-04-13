Youngstown State Receives Verbal From Breaststroker Andrea Lindemann

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Andrea Lindemann of Great Oak High School and North Coast Aquatics in San Diego, California has announced that she will move to Ohio in order to swim for Youngstown State University in 2019. Primarily a breaststroker, Lindemann has a time in the 100-yard breaststroke that would have placed her in the ‘B’ final of the 2019 Horizon League Championship meet, while her career-best 200 yard breaststroke time would place her just outside the top 16.

“I knew that when I stepped foot on campus it could be my home for the next 4 years. I knew that the focus YSU has on athletics and academics will allow me to succeed in and out of the pool. The coaches and the team environment were a perfect fit and I couldn’t be more excited for what the future holds. Go penguins!”

At the 2018 Speedo Championship Series meet for California and Nevada in December, Lindemann took 7th place in the 200-yard breaststroke with a 2:26.49. In May at the California CIF Southern – D2 Section Championships she took 6th place in the 100-yard breaststroke with a 1:05.19. Since the California high school season is still going on, there is a good chance that her times could be lowered even further.

Best Times in Yards:

100 breast – 1:05.06

200 breast – 2:26.2

100 free – 54.7

200 IM – 2:15.5

When she joins the Penguins in the fall, Lindemann will have the 2nd fastest time on the team in the 100-yard breaststroke behind current junior Tiphaine Saint Gilles and the 3rd fastest time in the 200-yard breaststroke. She will be joining Aubrey Whitaker, Noa Johnson, Janessa Bringe, and Olivia Wilcox as members of the Class of 2023 and will be the only breaststroke specialist among the class.

