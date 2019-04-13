Winter Juniors Finalist Evelyn Bruner Makes Verbal Pledge to Texas A&M

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Evelyn Bruner from San Antonio, Texas has announced her verbal commitment to Texas A&M University’s class of 2024. She’ll join Alaya Smith and Jade Hallum in College Station in the fall of 2020.

“Howdy! I am so stoked to announce my verbal commitment to Texas A&M University to continue my swimming career and for the opportunity to join the Aggie Family. The awesome team culture, top of the line coaching and academics confirmed that A&M is the place for me. Can’t wait to be the loudest, the proudest member of the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Class of 2024! A huge thank you to everyone who coached and encouraged me, bringing me to this point in my career, especially Coach Bob Renfrew III and my parents and siblings. Thanks & Gig ‘Em! 👍🏻”

Bruner excels in freestyle and butterfly. A NISCA All-American, she is a junior at Byron P. Steele II High School and has won the 100 free, 200 free, and 500 free at Texas UIL 6A Region 7 Championships during her prep career thus far. At the 2019 Texas 6A State Meet she came in 3rd in the 200 free (1:49.18) and 7th in the 100 free (51.67). Bruner swims year-round for Alamo Area Aquatic Association. At Winter Juniors West last December, she dropped 6/10 in prelims of the 200 free to qualify 18th for finals, notching a PB of 1:48.67. She also competed in the 50 free, 100 free, 500 free, and 100 fly and took home PBs in the 500 free and 100 fly, in addition to the 200 free. She also competed in the 50/100/200 free at last summer’s Speedo Junior Nationals and improved her lifetime bests in the 100 and 200.

The Aggies won the 2019 SEC Women’s Championships. It took 1:47.39 to score in the 200 free and 49.63 to get a second swim in the 100 free.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 23.61

100 free – 50.54

200 free – 1:48.67

500 free – 4:56.11

100 fly – 56.37

