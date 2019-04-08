Live Stream & Selection Standards for the 2019 Russian Championships

2019 Russian Swimming Championships

April 8th-12th, 2019

Moscow, Russia

Meet Results

Live Stream

Via a partnership with Match! Country and Match! World television channels, all 8 sessions of the 2019 Russian Swimming Championships, which began Monday in Moscow, will be live-streamed on the web. In addition, final and semi-final heats at the meet will be shown live on television.

This week, Russians will be vying for spots at the 2019 World Championships, which begin on July 12th in Gwangju, South Korea.

Selection Procedures for Worlds:

The top 2 finishers who meet the selection criteria for the World Championships in the final will be selected for the World Championships. The head coach is allowed to select up to 4 junior swimmers (born in 2001 or later for boys, 2002 or later for girls) who did not meet the selection criteria as prospects to fill unselected slots. Relays are chosen from the top 5 finishers in the 100 and 200 free, top 2 finishers in the 10 yard strokes of other distances, and with a coaches’ discretion selection for further relay alternates.

Qualifying Times, 2019 World Championships:

Women Event Men 24.77 50 free 22.01 54.38 100 free 48.57 1:57.28 200 free 1:47.02 4:07.90 400 free 3:46.78 8:33.36 800 free 7:54.31 16:32.04 1500 free 15:00.99 28.01 50 back 24.93 1:00.25 100 back 53.85 2:10.39 200 back 1:57.50 30.99 50 breast 27.24 1:07.07 100 breast 59.93 2:25.52 200 breast 2:10.35 25.91 50 fly 23.29 57.92 100 fly 51.96 2:08.43 200 fly 1:56.48 2:12.56 200 IM 1:59.67 4:38.53 400 IM 4:15.84

Other international rosters being chosen from this meet:

2019 World University Games/Summer Universiade – Naples Italy, April 8th-12, 2019

2019 European Junior Swimming Championships – Kazan, Russia, July 3rd-7th, 2019

2019 World Junior Championships – Budapest, Hungary, August 20th-25th (in combination with the results of the EYOF and European Junior Championships).

Day 1 Video

Day 2 Video

Day 3 Video

Day 4 Video

Day 5 Video