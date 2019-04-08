Oleg Kostin Breaks Russian Record in 50 Fly on Day 1 of Russian Trials

2019 Russian Swimming Championships

Oleg Kostin took down a Russian Record in the 50 fly on the first day of the 2019 Russian Swimming Championships in Moscow.

The 26-year old from Novogorod swam a 22.74 in the men’s 50 fly final on Monday, which took out his own Record of 22.97 set at last summer’s European Championships. Kostin’s new time jumps him to 7th-fastest all-time in the event.

All Time Top-10 Performers, Men’s 50 LCM Butterfly

Andrii Govorov, Ukraine – 22.27 Rafael Munoz, Spain – 22.43 Nicholas Santos, Brazil – 22.61 Milorad Cavic, Serbia – 22.67 Henrique Martins, Brazil – 22.70 Matt Targett, Australia – 22.73 Oleg Kostin, Russia – 22.74 Ben Proud, UK – 22.75 (TIE) Cesar Cielo, Brazil/Caeleb Dressel, USA – 22.76 –

Kostin took bronze at last summer’s European Championships in the 50 fly, but missed semis in this race at the 2017 World Championships.

Other Day 1 Event Winners:

Alexandr Krasnykh swam a new lifetime best in the 400 free of 3:45.55 to win the men’s 400 free. That’s his first personal best in any long course event in 2 years. Both he and runner-up Martin Malyutin (3:46.67) cleared the selection standard for the event to stamp their tentative places for Worlds. The pair finished 3 seconds ahead of the field.

There were no World Championship qualifiers in the women's 400 IM, where teenager Irina Krivonogova won in 4:46.66. 14-year old Anastasia Sorokina took 2nd in 4:47.89. That's a big swim for an athlete at her age by most measures, but is still a ways off the Russian Junior Record, which was set back in 1984 at 4:43.

won in 4:46.66. 14-year old took 2nd in 4:47.89. That’s a big swim for an athlete at her age by most measures, but is still a ways off the Russian Junior Record, which was set back in 1984 at 4:43. Yulia Efimova led the way in the women’s 50 breaststroke, touching in 30.43. This is her first long course meet since the Kazan stop of the FINA World Cup Series in September, and her first meet of any flavor since November. American-trained Anna Belousova finished 2nd in 30.98, which is also under the selection standard for the World Championships, and is her new lifetime best by half-a-second. She knocked veteran Natalia Ivaneeva , who was 2nd in this race last season, out of the team for Worlds.

American-trained Anna Belousova finished 2nd in 30.98, which is also under the selection standard for the World Championships, and is her new lifetime best by half-a-second. She knocked veteran Natalia Ivaneeva, who was 2nd in this race last season, out of the team for Worlds. Moscow won the men's 400 free relay in 3:13.92, including a 47.56 anchor split from Vladislav Grinev. The Moscow City team, which includes Vlad Morozov, didn't swim the relay.

. The Moscow City team, which includes Vlad Morozov, didn’t swim the relay. St. Petersburg won nthe women’s 400 free relay in 3:40.83. Daria Ustinova split 54.44 on their anchor leg and Maria Kameneva split 53.85 to lead all swimmers.

Semi-Finals

Note: semi-finals and finals for 50 meter races are swum on the same day. We’ve excluded those results from this list.

Svetlana Chimrova qualified 1st in the women’s 200 fly by more than 3 seconds, touching in 2:11.67. The selection time in this event is 2:08.43.

qualified 1st in the women’s 200 fly by more than 3 seconds, touching in 2:11.67. The selection time in this event is 2:08.43. Maria Kameneva qualified 1st in the women’s 100 free in 54.26. She’s the National Record holder in this event, and former record-breaker Veronika Andrusenko (formerly Popova) qualified 2nd behind her in 55.16. Daria Ustinova (55.24), Sophia Lobova (55.23) and Anastasia Guzhenkova (55.33) will also be chasing relay spots in Tuesday’s final.

Grigory Tarasevich qualified 1st through to the men's 100 back final in 54.02, with the Russian Record holder and 2018 World Male Swimmer of the Year Swammy Award winner Kliment Kolesnikov finishing just behind in 54.10. Evgeny Rylov, the defending Russian Champion in both the 100 and 200 meter backstrokes, qualified 3rd in 54.50.

qualified 1st through to the men’s 100 back final in 54.02, with the Russian Record holder and 2018 World Male Swimmer of the Year Swammy Award winner finishing just behind in 54.10. , the defending Russian Champion in both the 100 and 200 meter backstrokes, qualified 3rd in 54.50. 17-year old Anastasia Avdeeva qualified first in the women’s 200 backstroke in 2:10.97, with Daria K. Ustinova nipping at her heels in 2:11.04. Polina Egorova was 3rd in 2:11.93.

World Championship Qualifiers After Day 1:

Men:

Men’s Roster Event Time Alexander Krasnykh 400 Free 3:45.55 Martin Malyutin 400 Free 3:46.67 Oleg Kostin 50 fly 22.74 Andrey Zhilkin 50 fly 23.06

Women: