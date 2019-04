Championnats de France Elite 2019 – programme du 3e jour

Jérémy Stravius is the top seed in the men’s 50 back on Day 3 of the 2019 French Elite Nationals.

Béryl Gastaldello is the top seed in the women’s 100 back on Day 2 finals at the 2019 French Elite Nationals in Rennes.

Gastaldello will have the opportunity to make the Worlds team in the 100 back if she satisfies both criteria in finals: swims a 1:00.42 or better and finishes in the top-2.